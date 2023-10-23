Celebrations as three Fife businesses win at the Scottish Beauty Industry Awards 2023

Angie Walker (left) was named Body Piercer of the Year, while Claire Watters, from Thornton, won the award for Nail Technician of the Year at the Scottish Beauty Industry Awards 2023. (Pics: submitted)

Angie Walker, who runs Piercing By Angie in Leslie, was named Body Piercer or the Year at the awards which were held on Sunday.

Claire Watters, from Cutie Patootie Nails in Thornton, won Nail Technician of the Year and Kohler Waters Spa at the Old Course Hotel in St Andrews won Luxury Spa of the Year.

The ceremony at The Marriott Hotel in Glasgow recognised the exceptional talent and innovation of those working in the beauty sector. It also highlighted the resilience, creativity and passion of the industry across Scotland.

In a post on her Facebook page Angie said her success at the awards was down to the support of others. She said: “Thank you so much. Without you amazing clients, without your loyalty, your trust, without you recommending me to your friends and family, without all and more of that I wouldn’t be where I am today.”

While Claire Watters, who has been a nail technician for seven years, said: “I’m absolutely over the moon that I’ve won the Best Nail Technician award. This marks my third win, and I’m still pinching myself in disbelief. I can’t express how deeply grateful I am to all my wonderful clients and everyone who voted for me. Without the support I wouldn’t be where I am today.”

Claire, 36, is hoping for further awards success having reached the finals for the Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards in Glasgow this December and the finals in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2024 in three categories – Best Gel Nails, Best Nail Technician and Best Home Salon.

