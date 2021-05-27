Century old Fife business expands with new purpose built training facility.

MRS Training and Rescue has invest six-figures in the development in Inverkeithing which will offer specific training for working at height and in confined spaces.

The company, which also has a base in Crossgates, was originally set up in 1910 as Mines Rescue Station in Cowdenbeath.

With the demise of the coal industry, it has diversified, and now provide unique rescue services, specialist equipment, and training to a wide range of industries - including nuclear, aerospace, manufacturing and utilities throughout the UK and overseas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MRS Training and Rescue has invest in a new base in Inverkeithing which will offer specific training for working at height and in confined spaces. The company, which also has a base in Crossgates, was originally set up in 1910 as Mines Rescue Station in Cowdenbeath.

The new facility has been specifically designed to support the safety and welfare of businesses in the region and throughout Scotland. Working at height and in confined spaces are two fundamental requirements for Scotland’s critical sectors including renewables, oil and gas, and construction.

It comes on the back of a record year for the business which recorded an 9% increase in profit year-on-year and a 15% growth in staff numbers.

The company has also confirmed a significant contract win to provide training for shipbuilder, Ferguson Marine.

Errol Parrish, operations manager, said: “This is a significant investment for our business, most especially during the challenging times that the pandemic has brought.

MRS Training and Rescue has invest in a new base in Inverkeithing which will offer specific training for working at height and in confined spaces. The company, which also has a base in Crossgates, was originally set up in 1910 as Mines Rescue Station in Cowdenbeath.

“We have in fact been fortunate to buck the economic trend over the last 12 months and have remained fully operational helping to support our clients within mission critical industry.”

Mr Parrish added: “We have been at the forefront of innovation since our inception over 100 years ago.

“We have developed and diversified to meet the operational needs of industry to become the nation’s premier provider of specialist working at height, confined spaces training and emergency rescue cover and consultancy.

“”This new facility will support our existing site in Crossgates to help deliver the very best training solution for a number of mission critical sectors.”

The new Inverkeithing facility will augment the company’s site at Crossgates in Fife which has a purpose-built 17m high tower for work at height training, a wind turbine, used as part of the company’s training courses for the Renewable industries, and a range of confined space training tunnels and classrooms.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.