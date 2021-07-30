Chancellor Rishi Sunak visits Methil to see turbine

The Chancellor and ORE Catapult's Tony Quinn at the Levenmouth Demonstration Turbine.

The Chancellor witnessed first-hand the impact of the world’s largest and most advanced open access offshore wind turbine dedicated to research and demonstration in supporting the commercialisation of innovative new technologies, the growth of the UK supply chain and meeting the UK’s decarbonisation and net zero targets.

Since 2015, the turbine has supported 140 technology demonstrations and 45 research & development projects. The Chancellor met with three UK companies that have already benefitted significantly from working with ORE Catapult through access to the Levenmouth Demonstration Turbine. Rovco, an AI subsea inspection software company, has grown from two employees in 2016 to 106 today, with plans to grow to over 200 in the next 12 months. Pict Offshore, a spin-out from Limpet Technologies, formed a joint venture with a leading offshore wind developer and opened a factory in Fife to manufacture its industry-leading offshore personnel transfer system. And Cyberhawk, a drone-based blade inspection company, has enjoyed 54% employee growth to 111 personnel in the past year.

Tony Quinn, ORE Catapult’s test and validation director, hosted the visit and underlined how vital continued investment in our next-generation of world-leading test assets is to achieving the UK’s net zero targets by 2050.