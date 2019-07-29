Changes at the top of Innes Johnston in Kirkcaldy, Glenrothes and Leven

A firm which has provided legal services in the Kingdom for 175 years has announced a new line up among its partners and senior legal team.

Innes Johnston have offices in Kirkcaldy, Glenrothes and Leven. The main office was relocated to the Esplanade, Kirkcaldy in January 2018 and the office in Glenrothes has taken over the former Fife Free Press building in Glenrothes town centre. Innes Johnston has a strong record of encouraging staff to stretch themselves, and that nurturing environment has resulted in major internal promotions and changes announced in the team which covers the region.

Claire Forbes, who started as a paralegal with the firm 13 years ago, progressed to obtain a Bachelor of Laws Degree and Diploma in Legal Practice and has been working as a solicitor with Innes Johnston. From August 1 she will become a partner, based at the Leven office.

Claire looks after the winding up of estates, prepares wills and powers of attorney and also carries out residential conveyancing.

Claire is not the only staff member who has been encouraged to stretch herself, as this summer Sharron Sutherland, long standing paralegal in the Leven and Glenrothes offices, obtained a Bachelor of Laws degree with distinction and was awarded the Oxford University Press Law Trove prize at Edinburgh Napier University.

Stewart MacGregor, who recently joined the Kirkcaldy office, is also becoming a partner from August 1. He will be dealing with commercial property matters for all three offices as well as residential conveyancing in Kirkcaldy.

Stewart has practiced in the Tayside and Fife area for more than a decade, serving clients from individuals buying their first home to major national supermarket chains.

A spokesman for Innes Johnston said: “Pleased as we are to welcome the new, we are sad to announce the retirement of the longest serving partner, Tom Macaskill, who is replaced at the helm by well-known and respected Kirkcaldy court partner, Ann Oliver.

“Tom, who has been providing legal advice in the Levenmouth area for nigh on 40 years, will be missed by clients and colleagues alike and the firm acknowledges the benefits his experience and hard work have delivered.”

Innes Johnston are looking forward and are going from strength to strength. Ann is supported by her current partners, Mark Alder, Jemma Forbes and Jacqueline Mitchell and new partners Claire and Stewart and some 30 other staff.

