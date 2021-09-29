Children’s soft play centre in Fife town set to become business unit

A manufacturer is set to move into a building which housed a children’s soft play centre in Glenrothes.

By Allan Crow
Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 8:00 am

Gift and homeware manufacturer, LT Manufacturing Ltd, has applied to change the use of Bongos Soft Play Centre to a general industrial unit.

Bongos was based in Eastfield Industrial Estate.

The building was originally zoned for industrial use, and the planning application lodged with Fife Council aims to revert to that status to operate as a production facility for wholesale homeware & giftware items.

Bongos was a soft play area for children

It would also have a factory shop.

It was submitted by Mr Gregor Fleming on behalf of LT Manufacturing which designs and makes unique gifts and homeware.

The company, which trades as LT Creations, supplies more than 130 retail locations across Scotland with a small number of in the rest of the UK plus some international locations, such as the USA and Japan.

Officers and councillors will consider the application in due course.

