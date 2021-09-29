Children’s soft play centre in Fife town set to become business unit

Gift and homeware manufacturer, LT Manufacturing Ltd, has applied to change the use of Bongos Soft Play Centre to a general industrial unit.

Bongos was based in Eastfield Industrial Estate.

The building was originally zoned for industrial use, and the planning application lodged with Fife Council aims to revert to that status to operate as a production facility for wholesale homeware & giftware items.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bongos was a soft play area for children

It would also have a factory shop.

It was submitted by Mr Gregor Fleming on behalf of LT Manufacturing which designs and makes unique gifts and homeware.

The company, which trades as LT Creations, supplies more than 130 retail locations across Scotland with a small number of in the rest of the UK plus some international locations, such as the USA and Japan.

Officers and councillors will consider the application in due course.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.