Chinese manufacturer picks Fife town as base after European search for premises

Sunhope Packaging Machinery, a world-leading provider of innovative packaging solutions is establishing a new UK division - and it will be based at a site in Southfield Industrial Estate, Glenrothes.

It is being fully refurbished mostly by local Fife businesses to serve as a modern facility and demonstration hub, showcasing Sunhope machines to potential customers from the UK, Europe, North America, and beyond.

With its core team based in Zhenjiang City, in the Jiangsu Province of China, Sunhope has been involved in the manufacture of machinery for over 30 years. With a growing demand globally for a return to paper bags, the business has grown to be the leading manufacturer of machinery and ancillary equipment for the packaging industry in China, and has a strong market in South Asia.

It plumped for the Glenrothes site after working with Scottish Development International (SDI) and InvestFife to acquire the ideal site after considering locations in France, The Netherlands, and Belgium.

Glenrothes site was selected due to its proximity to existing Sunhope customers and its easy access to major road networks of central Scotland and Edinburgh Airport for receiving international customers. The new factory will also serve as a training hub, offering comprehensive training packages for customers’ personnel. Additionally, the factory will showcase production processes and demonstrate Sunhope machines in action.

With the full refurbishment and modernisation of the new factory nearly complete, Sunhope is keen to begin phase two which will see it equipped with machinery and equipment from China in the next few months. Recruitment efforts to build a highly skilled production team, specifically machine technicians, will also be initiated.

Andy Lindsay, managing director at Sunhope Packaging Machinery (UK) Ltd said: “We are grateful for the initial and continued support we have received whilst going through the process of setting up the new business, both from the SDI China team, as well as the Scottish based teams.

“We have been able to secure grants and funding for various projects, alongside practical support in assisting with accountancy and IT assistance. During these financially challenging times, all help and advice is invaluable. “The company’s arrival in Fife was welcomed by Councillor Altany Craik, spokesperson for finance, economy and strategic planning.