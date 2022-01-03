Christmas bonus extra day’s pay for staff as Fife store bosses say thank you

Staff at a company with stores in Fife have enjoyed a festive bonus.

By Allan Crow
Monday, 3rd January 2022, 12:31 pm

Employees at Eros Retail got the equivalent of a day’s pay in their Christmas bonus.

It came from owners Eros Retail, as a thank you for their efforts supporting communities across 2021.

Eros runs a number of convenience retail shops in Fife towns which operate under the Greens and Nisa brands.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Greens, St Clair Street, Kirkcaldy

Read More

Read More
80 new homes planned for Fife village as developer bids to buy land

The company decided to reward almost 200 staff.

Harris Aslam, managing director, said “This has been another tumultuous year for all of our customers, suppliers and teams though particularly for our colleagues on the front line, having worked tirelessly and continuously gone above and beyond for our local communities.

“The commitment, support, customer service as well as team and community spirit shown by colleagues has been heart-warming to say the least.

“As a gesture of appreciation and to further our enormous thank you to colleagues, we are delighted to be sharing a bonus this Christmas with all colleagues employed by Eros Retail to the equivalent of one day’s pay.”

Eros is based in St Clair Street and Dunnikier in Kirkcaldy, as well as Markinch, and Leven.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FFP/V

EmployeesFife