Christmas bonus extra day’s pay for staff as Fife store bosses say thank you

Employees at Eros Retail got the equivalent of a day’s pay in their Christmas bonus.

It came from owners Eros Retail, as a thank you for their efforts supporting communities across 2021.

Eros runs a number of convenience retail shops in Fife towns which operate under the Greens and Nisa brands.

Greens, St Clair Street, Kirkcaldy

The company decided to reward almost 200 staff.

Harris Aslam, managing director, said “This has been another tumultuous year for all of our customers, suppliers and teams though particularly for our colleagues on the front line, having worked tirelessly and continuously gone above and beyond for our local communities.

“The commitment, support, customer service as well as team and community spirit shown by colleagues has been heart-warming to say the least.

“As a gesture of appreciation and to further our enormous thank you to colleagues, we are delighted to be sharing a bonus this Christmas with all colleagues employed by Eros Retail to the equivalent of one day’s pay.”

Eros is based in St Clair Street and Dunnikier in Kirkcaldy, as well as Markinch, and Leven.

