Christmas shopping: Fife backs ‘shop local’ message with gift card

The Scotland Loves Local campaign has seen the creation of a Fife Gift Card, which is unique to Fife and can only be spent in businesses across the region.

From local food and produce, eating out and beauty to outdoor experiences, practical purchases and DIY, the list of local businesses that accept and support the card is growing daily.

Councillor Altany Craik, economy convener, explained: “We all want to protect and support our local businesses so that our High Streets and communities can grow.

Fife is backing the Scotland Loves Local card

“These cards will bring activity into our towns and neighbourhoods and encourage local footfall.

“When we spend locally the money is more likely to stay within the local economy and support local jobs.”

Councillor Neil Crooks, convener of Kirkcaldy area committee, added his support.

“These cards allow us to think local, choose local and – critically – spend local,” he noted.

“Only by supporting local business in our area can we make sure that there’s the demand for local businesses and create opportunities for more diverse investment.”

The Fife card was launched by Fife Council during a http://www.lovelocal.scot/giftcard visit to Burntisland business Paddleboards Fife, where owner Gordon Dixon was delighted to throw his weight behind the initiative.

He commented: "It's really important that we all continue to support local businesses. This is the ideal Christmas gift that gives people options for experiences as well as for shopping.”

Gift cards can be purchased from www.lovelocal.scot/giftcard

