Closure of Royal Mail delivery office in Fife is ‘simply wrong decision’ says MSP

Politicians in Fife have spoken out over the closure of a Royal Mail delivery office in Fife.

The doors to the Anstruther depot are set to close by the end of next month, leaving customers wanting to send small packages with a drive to Leven.

Wendy Chamberlain, MP for North East Fife, and Willie Rennie MSP expressed their disappointment after receiving confirmation of the closure “from the end of May” – the operation, and its staff, will be moved to Leven, but no redundancies are involved.

The Lib Dem duo spoke out when plans were first mooted, and urged Royal Mail to reconsider.

The delivery office closure plan has met with criticism (Pic: Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images)

Ms Chamberlain said: “While I’m glad that there won’t be any redundancies, I’m disappointed to see the closure of the Anstruther Delivery Office going ahead. I’ve had constituents tell me that they rely on the delivery office for sending packages for their small businesses and I’m concerned by the impact this closure will have on them.

“Just a few months ago, Willie and I visited it, and saw for ourselves just how vital this local service is in Anstruther, and it’s a shame that this service will be lost.”

Mr Rennie said it was “simply the wrong decision” and added: “We made that clear to Royal Mail when we met then to discuss the issue. It’s wrong for the staff who live in the East Neuk but will now have to make long journeys to work. It will also inconvenience anyone who has to collect an undelivered parcel.

“Royal Mail have set out some mitigations for the change, but it doesn’t make up for the loss of a local service.”