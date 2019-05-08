Clydesdale to close St Andrews branch

Clydesdale Bank has announced plans to close its St Andrews branch later this year.

The South Street branch is one of five across Scotland that will begin to close in August.

Clydesdale said it was closing the branches as it “evolves the shape of its network to meet changing consumer demand.”

It said it was aiming to find alternative roles for the branch colleagues.

However, it did warn that a small number of colleagues will be at risk of redundancy.

Fergus Murphy, group retail director at CYBG, said: “We are committed to maintaining a national network of branches. Announcing plans to close branches is never easy and it’s not a decision we take lightly. A number of factors are taken into consideration when reviewing our network, including branch usage, footfall and customer behaviour. Each branch is also assessed on an individual basis, carefully considering the impact on the local area, as well as alternative options.”