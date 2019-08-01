Coffee chain Bob & Bert’s ‘definitely’ still coming to Kirkcaldy despite delay

The owner of the independent coffee chain Bob and Bert’s has given assurances to lovers of a flat white that the Northern Ireland-based business is still coming to Kirkcaldy.

The chain opened a store in Dunfermline last year which has proven to be a huge success and there was much excitement when plans were announced to open on this side of Fife as well.

The initial opening date was scheduled for July, however, founder Colin McLean said that it has now has been pushed back for “internal reasons” but gave assurances that Bob and Bert’s is definitely coming to the Lang Toun.

He said: “We re-jigged our rolling plan.

“Basically we opened two new stores in Northern Ireland then we are moving on to Stirling next.

“Kirkcaldy is then after that, so it will probably be around October time when we open, but we are definitely still coming.”