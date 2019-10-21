Coffee chain Bob & Bert’s on schedule for opening new Kirkcaldy shop next month

Independent coffee chain Bob and Bert’s is on schedule for opening its new £300,000 shop in Kirkcaldy next month.

The official launch of the High Street branch of the Northern-Ireland based business is taking place on November 6 at noon.

Work on the new store is currently underway with contractors due to hand over the unit to Bob & Bert's on October 30. Pic: Bob & Bert's.

And locals are being invited to keep an eye out for a special competition on social media over the next few weeks to win access to a pre-opening event in the store on the day from 10am to noon.

A spokesman for Bob & Bert’s said the fit out is now almost complete with contractors handing over the unit, previously occupied by Next, to the company on October 30.

He said: “We are excited to be opening in Kirkcaldy and can’t wait to offer our famous coffee and food to the locals. Our stores offer a fun and enjoyable social scene to relaxed with friends and colleagues whilst enjoying freshly made food as well as coffee, tea and shakes.

“In the coming weeks, there will be some exciting competitions for the local people of Kirkcaldy to get a chance to come and try the store out before anyone else.”

He explained what customers can expect to see when they visit the coffee shop after it opens on November 6.

“The new fit out consists of a traditional coffee house rustic style service area to the front where customers can get their coffee made fresh to order and also can select some delicious bespoke cakes, traybakes and pastries,” he said.

“Back of house is a state of the art kitchen which produces all fresh breakfast and lunches made to order. The total build cost for the project is £300,000 which is a significant investment to the high street.”

He added: “The café will sit a total of 105 as well as 16 seats outside to relax in the Scottish sun over a coffee!”