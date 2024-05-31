Company behind St Andrews bar & restaurant named one of best places to work in UK

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A hospitality group which runs The Saint in St Andrews has been crowned one of the best places to work in the UK.

The accolade for the Signature Group came in the Sunday Times Best Places to Work list for 2024.

The company owns The Saint in a collection of restaurants, pubs, bars, hotels and nightclubs across Scotland and employs 650 people across 20 venues. It was recognised for its commitment to nurturing talent through its ‘Aspire and Inspire’ training courses for junior and senior managers as well as employee benefits, including free food on shift, discount in venues, birthday days off, and staff taxi contribution.

Nic Wood, owner and managing director, said: “Hospitality has evolved in the last few years. Our customer needs have changed, sometimes beyond recognition, and our teams are continuously adapting to ensure their needs are always exceeded.

Nic Wood, MD of Signature Group, which runs The Saint bar and restaurant in St Andrews (Pic: Submitted)