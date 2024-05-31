Company behind St Andrews bar & restaurant named one of best places to work in UK
The accolade for the Signature Group came in the Sunday Times Best Places to Work list for 2024.
The company owns The Saint in a collection of restaurants, pubs, bars, hotels and nightclubs across Scotland and employs 650 people across 20 venues. It was recognised for its commitment to nurturing talent through its ‘Aspire and Inspire’ training courses for junior and senior managers as well as employee benefits, including free food on shift, discount in venues, birthday days off, and staff taxi contribution.
Nic Wood, owner and managing director, said: “Hospitality has evolved in the last few years. Our customer needs have changed, sometimes beyond recognition, and our teams are continuously adapting to ensure their needs are always exceeded.
"Our teams reflect the success of our business. It’s become increasingly apparent we truly are nothing without our people. We aim to promote from within and provide excellent progression opportunities and careers. This is something we champion and are proud of. It’s also vital that people have fun along the way whilst feeling cared for and empowered.
