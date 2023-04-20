The unit, located at the Co-op, which dispenses cash without a fee has caused serious inconvenience to those who use it regularly.

A spokesperson for Co-op, said: “Co-op is committed to providing added services to serve and support its communities, including access to cash. We recognise that a cash machine provides a vital service locally, and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.

"Our ATM operator is working to obtain the replacement part required to repair the machine as quickly as possible, and we have stressed the urgency.”