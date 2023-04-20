News you can trust since 1871
Concern as Fife town's only cash machine out of action for two weeks

Concerns have been raised at the loss of the only ATM in Anstruther, which apparently has been out of service for the last fortnight.

By John A. MacInnes
Published 20th Apr 2023, 10:27 BST- 1 min read

The unit, located at the Co-op, which dispenses cash without a fee has caused serious inconvenience to those who use it regularly.

A spokesperson for Co-op, said: “Co-op is committed to providing added services to serve and support its communities, including access to cash. We recognise that a cash machine provides a vital service locally, and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.

"Our ATM operator is working to obtain the replacement part required to repair the machine as quickly as possible, and we have stressed the urgency.”

The single town ATM is located at the Co-op but has been out of service for nearly two weeks.The single town ATM is located at the Co-op but has been out of service for nearly two weeks.
