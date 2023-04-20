Concern as Fife town's only cash machine out of action for two weeks
Concerns have been raised at the loss of the only ATM in Anstruther, which apparently has been out of service for the last fortnight.
The unit, located at the Co-op, which dispenses cash without a fee has caused serious inconvenience to those who use it regularly.
A spokesperson for Co-op, said: “Co-op is committed to providing added services to serve and support its communities, including access to cash. We recognise that a cash machine provides a vital service locally, and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.
"Our ATM operator is working to obtain the replacement part required to repair the machine as quickly as possible, and we have stressed the urgency.”