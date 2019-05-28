Concern over plans for new fish and chip shop in Fife town

Residents in a Fife town have objected to plans for a new fish and chip shop on the high street.

Locals in Markinch lodged concerns over opening hours, parking problems and potential noise issues.

Stuart Barrie, whose property lies adjacent to the proposed shop, said: “It will have a significant valuation impact on our flat. The plans also show they propose to knock down my boundary wall.”

You may also be interested in:

Bogus taxi driver jailed over Kirkcaldy rape

700 people evacuated from Fife theatre

Kirkcaldy nursery worker struck off over “reckless behaviour” towards kids

Hazel Boyle, who lives above the property, raised concerns over the proposed takeaway’s opening hours of 11am to 11pm.

She said: “They seem very excessive. What customers are going to want takeaway that early in the day?”

Donna Cuggy raised concerns over parking: “There is already not enough parking on Balbirnie Street or High Street.

“As I live on Balbirnie Street I am in and out at different times and the streets are very busy with traffic as well as cars trying to park.”

The application still has to be considered by councillors.