25,000 homes in rural Fife to get ultrafast broadband
Almost 25,000 homes across Fife are set to get ultrafast broadband.
Openreach has announced plans to build the network in some of the region’s hardest to serve communities.
Fifteen exchange areas in Fife will be upgraded, with the majority of homes and businesses in places such as Crail, St Monans, Leuchars, St Andrews, Burntisland, Cardenden and Aberdour set to benefit in a nationwide, five-year feat of civil engineering.
The announcement by Openreach’s expands its existing nationwide build plans, which already includes places such as Cellardyke, Kelty, Anstruther, Lundin Links, Lower Largo and Pittenweem.
Robert Thorburn, Openreach Scotland’s strategic infrastructure director, said: “Building a new broadband network across Scotland is a massive challenge and some parts of the country will inevitably require further public funding.
“But our expanded build plan means any future taxpayer subsidies can be limited to only the hardest to connect homes and businesses.
"The impact of Full Fibre broadband will be a massive boost for Scotland.”