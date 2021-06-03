25,000 homes in rural Fife to get ultrafast broadband

Openreach has announced plans to build the network in some of the region’s hardest to serve communities.

Fifteen exchange areas in Fife will be upgraded, with the majority of homes and businesses in places such as Crail, St Monans, Leuchars, St Andrews, Burntisland, Cardenden and Aberdour set to benefit in a nationwide, five-year feat of civil engineering.

The announcement by Openreach’s expands its existing nationwide build plans, which already includes places such as Cellardyke, Kelty, Anstruther, Lundin Links, Lower Largo and Pittenweem.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Openreach has announced plans to build the network in some of the region’s hardest to serve communities.

Robert Thorburn, Openreach Scotland’s strategic infrastructure director, said: “Building a new broadband network across Scotland is a massive challenge and some parts of the country will inevitably require further public funding.

“But our expanded build plan means any future taxpayer subsidies can be limited to only the hardest to connect homes and businesses.

"The impact of Full Fibre broadband will be a massive boost for Scotland.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.