The new stores will create hundreds of new jobs and give shoppers a fresh new look 🛒

Aldi is opening 10 new stores and refurbishing 30 others over the next 14 weeks

It’s part of a £650 million investment to expand and upgrade its UK store network in 2025

Each new store will create around 40 jobs, boosting local employment

Locations include Fulham Broadway, Oldbury, Brighouse, Norwich, and Southampton

Full list of all new store openings and refurbishments included below

A major discount supermarket chain has announced plans to open10 new stores and refurbish 30 existing sites in just over three months.

Aldi’s new rollouts - which will take place over the next 14 weeks - forms part of the retailer’s £650 million investment into growing its presence this year.

New stores will open in locations including Oldbury in the West Midlands, Fulham Broadway in London, and Brighouse in West Yorkshire. Each launch is expected to create around 40 jobs, reinforcing Aldi’s commitment to local economies.

Meanwhile, a wave of refurbishments is set to modernise stores in key areas such as Chelmsford, Darlington, Inverness, Glastonbury, Norwich, and Southampton - part of a wider push to enhance the shopping experience.

Jonathan Neale, Aldi’s UK Managing Director of National Real Estate, said: ““At Aldi, our goal is to ensure everyone has access to high-quality food at unbeatable prices, and we’re committed to achieving that with our ambitious store opening plans.

“We’re targeting 40 new store openings in 2025, while many of our current stores will also be getting a refresh to enhance the customer experience, meaning we can consistently offer the best value for money to even more shoppers across the UK.”

The full list of 10 new Aldi stores opening this summer:

Brighouse, West Yorkshire

Caterham, Surrey

Deeside, Wales

Diss, Norfolk

Fulham Broadway, London

Hilton, Derbyshire

Market Harborough, Leicestershire

Oldbury, West Midlands

Sheffield, South Yorkshire

West Denton, Newcastle

And the 30 stores set to be refurbished:

Aigburth, Liverpool

Ancoats, Manchester

Ayr, Scotland

Bingley, West Yorkshire

Burton upon Trent, Staffordshire

Chelmsford, Essex

Clevedon, North Somerset

Cowdenbeath, Scotland

Cupar, Scotland

Darlington, County Durham

Glastonbury, Somerset

Herne Bay, Kent

Hexham, Northumberland

Horwich, Greater Manchester

Inverness, Scotland

Louth, Lincolnshire

Lye, Dudley

Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire

Murdishaw, Cheshire

Northampton, East Midlands

Norwich, Norfolk

Nuneaton, Warwickshire

Romiley, Greater Manchester

Salisbury, Wiltshire

Sandbach, Cheshire

Southampton, Hampshire

St Mary’s Gate, Sheffield

Tunstall, Stoke-on-Trent

Weymouth, Dorset

Whitley Bay, Tyne & Wear

