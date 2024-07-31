Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Prices of popular ice creams like Cornetto and Solero have increased by up to 38%

A six-pack of Cornetto strawberry ice cream cones rose from £2.57 to £3.55

Rising prices in raw ingredients, energy and transportation costs are contributing to the price hikes

Despite the increases, Which? found cheaper and better-tasting supermarket alternatives

Own brand products from Aldi, Asda, Lidl, and Morrisons received high scores in blind taste tests

With Britain basking in summer temperatures, you’ll likely be tempted to grab yourself an ice cream in an attempt to cool down.

But it’s been revealed that the prices of popular ice creams like Cornetto and Solero have surged by up to 38% over the past two years.

Consumer group Which? compared ice cream costs at the UK’s biggest supermarkets in the two months to 8 July 2024 with the same period two years earlier.

All prices were averages across the major supermarkets where they were available for the two-month period in each year and included regular discounts but not multibuys or loyalty prices.

The most significant increase was for a six-pack of Cornetto strawberry ice cream cones, which went up from £2.57 to £3.55, marking a 38% rise between 2022 and 2024. Similarly, a six-pack of Cornetto Classico cones saw a 35% hike, climbing from £2.57 to £3.48.

A three-pack of Solero Exotic ice cream lollies experienced a 35% price jump from £2.03 to £2.75. Meanwhile, a four-pack of Feast chocolate ice creams increased by 28%, rising from £2.42 to £3.11, and a six-pack of Fab strawberry fruity lollies went up by 23%, from £1.97 to £2.43.

Rowntree’s products also saw price hikes, with a four-pack of Fruit Pastilles lollies increasing from £2 to £2.43, and a four-pack of their watermelon lollies rising by 21%, from £2.03 to £2.47.

It’s not all bad news though, and it was also found that a three pack of Magnum’s double gold caramel billionaire has fallen in price, though they’re already a premium brand to begin with, and it was a relatively negligible drop of 2% - from £3.72 to £3.63.

Unilever owns the Cornetto, Feast, Solero, and Magnum brands, while Nestle owns the Rowntree’s and Fab brands.

Are there cheaper alternatives?

Rising prices in raw ingredients such as milk and sugar, combined with high energy and transportation costs, have contributed to price increases. Overall grocery price inflation currently stands at 1.6%, according to analysts Kantar.

Which? Retail editor Ele Clark said: “Few of us can resist an ice cream on a hot summer’s day, but the price hikes our research has revealed could leave ice cream lovers feeling cold.

“Thankfully, Which?’s tests have unearthed some own-brand supermarket alternatives that taste better and cost less than their big-brand rivals.”

A blind taste test carried out by consumers found Aldi’s Gianni’s Tropico Exotic Fruit Lollies (£1.35 for three) scored 76%, which was higher overall compared to Solero.

Solero did however score relatively well overall with 70% but the panel found the aroma less appealing compared to other supermarket ice creams. For the strawberry ice cream cone tests, Asda, Lidl and Morrisons tied with a top score of 77%.

Asda’s Strawberry Ice Cream Cones costing £1.99 for six, Lidl’s Bon Gelati Ice Cream Cones also priced at £1.99 for six, and Morrisons’ Strawberry Ice Cream Cones costing £1.50 for four were the most “satisfying and tasty”, the test found.