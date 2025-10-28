Iceland’s delivery team is gearing up for the ultimate festive workout 💪

Iceland has launched its 2025 Christmas recruitment drive, creating 1,800 seasonal roles across the UK

Jobs include delivery drivers and retail assistants, with both full-time and part-time positions available

The supermarket says its drivers will climb millions of stairs delivering festive food and essentials

To prepare, Iceland has opened a 24-hour depot gym, complete with Stairmasters and ‘turkey training’ bags

Applications are open now via the Iceland Careers website, with roles to be filled by Friday, November 28

Another of the UK’s supermarket chains has kicked off its festive recruitment drive, creating 1,800 new roles across the country to help deliver food, gifts, and festive cheer in time for Christmas.

Frozen food specialist Iceland is hiring both delivery drivers and retail assistants on fixed-term contracts as it gears up for one of its busiest ever festive seasons.

As shoppers rush to stock up on Christmas dinners and party essentials, Iceland’s delivery drivers are preparing for a serious workout.

The retailer predicts its team will climb millions of stairs this December, carrying shopping to customers in flats and houses up and down the country.

Iceland has opened a 24-hour depot gym, complete with Stairmasters and 'turkey training' bags (Photo: Iceland) | Iceland

To help staff get ready, Iceland has opened its depot gym 24 hours a day, complete with Stairmasters, leg presses, and even shopping bags filled with real festive products for practice lifts.

Drivers are said to be “powerlifting party food” and “squatting with turkeys” as they train for what the company calls “the ultimate festive delivery challenge”.

Paul Dhaliwal, Iceland’s chief commercial officer, said: “Our drivers are the unsung heroes of Christmas. They don’t just go the extra mile – they go the extra flight, ensuring our customers get their shopping delivered no matter what floor they live on.”

“With more than a million stairs to climb and hundreds of thousands of turkeys and festive party foods to deliver, we’re looking for people up for the challenge of bringing joy to households across the UK.”

The supermarket says many previous seasonal workers have gone on to secure permanent roles within the company, offering a potential long-term career path beyond Christmas.

How to apply for jobs and careers at Iceland

Those interested in joining Iceland this Christmas can apply directly via the supermarket’s careers portal at jobs.icelandcareers.co.uk.

Applicants can search by job type or location, with openings available nationwide. Each listing includes full details of working hours, pay rates, and contract duration.

Positions are expected to fill quickly as Iceland prepares to deliver to millions of homes over the festive season, so anyone keen to earn extra cash (and a festive workout) is encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

All vacancies must be filled by Friday, November 28, with training beginning shortly after.

