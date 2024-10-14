Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The data has been crunched to reveal the best day to start - and it’s not far away 🎄

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A ‘supercomputer’ has identified the best day to begin Christmas shopping

Casino.co.uk used data from Statista and the IPA to calculate this optimal shopping date

Starting on Bonfire Night allows shoppers to spread purchases through November, reducing stress

Black Friday is recommended as the last day for holiday shopping to avoid delays

Early shopping can help avoid December rush, delivery issues and last-minute spending

As mid-October approaches, the looming spectre of Christmas shopping begins to cast its shadow over us.

With festive decorations already appearing in shops and holiday jingles playing in the background, many of us are faced with the age-old question: have you started your Christmas shopping yet?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While some might feel the pressure to dive into the chaos, there’s still time to get ahead of the crowds and save some money along the way. But what is the ideal date to kick off your holiday shopping spree?

Thanks to Casino.co.uk and its “in-house supercomputer” we may have an answer - and it may just surprise you. Here is everything you need to know.

(Photos: Getty Images/Pexels) | Getty Images/Pexels

When is the best day to start your Christmas shopping?

With specific instructions to consider both financial factors and the goal of minimising stress, Casino.co.uk crunched survey data from Statista and the Institute of Practitioners in Advertising (IPA) on Christmas spending behaviours.

Taking into account everything from Black Friday sales, December delivery times and even differences in how age generations shop, the computer concluded that Tuesday November 5 2024 will be the best day to start your festive shopping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starting your shop on Bonfire Night promotes “a more relaxed shopping experience” and gives “enough time for strategic planning,” while also providing shoppers the chance to spread their purchases throughout November.

The results also found that:

The best time to start your Christmas shopping is between November 1 - 10

Black Friday (November 29) should be your last day of Christmas shopping; this will help to avoid the December rush, where deliveries generally take longer

day of Christmas shopping; this will help to avoid the December rush, where deliveries generally take longer Searches for ‘Christmas Present Ideas’ peaked between December 3 - 9 in 2023, according to Google Trends

Buyers are encouraged to make Black Friday (November 29) their final day of shopping, as beyond this peak purchasing time, slower deliveries in December can lead to “additional stress.”

Following this strategy, you should be able to complete your Christmas shopping within 24 days, leaving you with plenty of time to enjoy mince pies, eggnog and visits to the markets instead of stressing in the shops.

Is November 5 really the best time to start?

This particular supercomputer experiment may have delivered Bonfire Night as its recommended Christmas shopping start date, but you could actually benefit from starting even sooner, and there are several advantages to getting started in October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most people begin to feel the pressure of Christmas shopping in November or even early December, leading to last-minute dashes to crowded shops, impulse buying and unplanned expenses.

By beginning early, you can spread the cost of gifts, decorations and food over several months rather than cramming it all into December. This not only reduces the financial strain but also allows for more time to make thoughtful, informed decisions about what to buy.

Starting early can also give you access to a wider selection of gifts - by December, popular items may have sold out, and you may have fewer choices or end up paying higher prices for last-minute alternatives.

Even away from the financial benefits, the closer you get to Christmas, the busier the shops (both physical and online) become. If you shop earlier, you can avoid the long queues, postage delays and increased stress that comes with last-minute shopping.

Are you ready to kick off your Christmas shopping, or do you have a different strategy in mind? We’d love to hear your thoughts! Let us know in the comments section.