Drivers are being urged to act fast — how to check if your car is affected and what to do next 🚗

Martin Lewis’ team issues urgent warning to Citroen owners over serious airbag fault

‘Do not drive’ recall affects 120,000 UK vehicles, including Citroen C3 and DS3 models

Faulty airbags could explode on deployment, posing risk of injury or death

Driving affected cars could invalidate insurance or lead to fines and legal issues

Stellantis is offering free repairs and recovery — check your VIN to see if your car is at risk

Tens of thousands of UK drivers are being told to immediately stop driving their vehicles.

That’s after a critical safety alert was issued for certain Citroen models — and failing to comply could invalidate your insurance or land you in legal trouble, Martin Lewis’ MoneySavingExpert (MSE) team has warned.

The rare ‘do not drive’ recall, affecting around 120,000 Citroen vehicles in Britain, was triggered by a deadly airbag fault that could lead to the device exploding during deployment, posing a serious risk of injury or death.

It’s part of the wider Takata airbag crisis, which has seen millions of cars recalled globally.

Although no incidents have been reported in the UK so far, at least 18 deaths in France — mainly in hotter regions — prompted Stellantis, Citroen’s parent company, to escalate the issue. The stop-drive order covers the following models:

Citroen C3 (2009–2019)

Citroen DS3 (2009–2016)

DS Automobiles DS3 (2016–2019)

Unlike typical recalls where drivers are given weeks or months to book a repair, a stop-drive recall is rare and urgent. It means the car is not road-safe under any circumstances.

With many Brits reliant on their cars for daily life — from school runs to care duties — this will cause serious disruption.

What Martin Lewis says you must do

The MSE team has issued strong advice to all affected Citroen owners, and has warned that “ignoring a stop-drive order can lead to fines, penalty points or even a driving ban.”

“You could also invalidate your car insurance, leaving you without cover if something goes wrong,” they added.

To stay on the right side of the law and your insurer, you must:

Stop driving the vehicle immediately.

Check if your car is affected via the Citroen recall tool using your VIN (Vehicle Identification Number).

Contact your insurer to notify them of the recall.

Your VIN is a 17-digit number beginning with VR7 or VF7 and can be found in your vehicle logbook (V5C), through the windscreen, bottom corner, on the driver’s doorframe, or inside the engine compartment.

What happens next?

If you own a Citroen C3 or DS3 from the affected years, check your VIN today and do not take any risks.

If your vehicle is affected, you are not legally allowed to drive it until Stellantis has confirmed the issue has been fixed.

Stellantis will carry out repairs free of charge, and has stressed that all stop-drive decisions are based on multiple safety factors — including airbag type, vehicle age, usage, and climate exposure.

In a statement, Stellantis said: “Owners of such vehicles should immediately cease using their vehicle when safe to do so. While there have been no UK incidents, this is a precautionary move that reflects our unwavering commitment to customer safety.”

Call Citroën's helpline on 0800 917 9285 if you believe you vehicle is affected. They will arrange for the airbag system to be replaced and organise transport or recovery (if needed) to get your car to a garage.

Once the airbag has been replaced and the fix verified, you’ll be allowed to legally drive your car again, your insurance will remain valid, and you’ll be safe to get back on the road.

