ITV’s ‘Coupon King’ shares tips for cutting costs in the New Year 💸

The ‘Coupon King’ Jordon Cox shares his expert money-saving advice for 2025

As the cost of living rises, Cox provides practical tips to stretch your budget further

Simple, everyday actions can lead to significant savings over time

Cox emphasises combining small savings for maximum financial impact

From discounts to fuel-efficient driving, these strategies are easy to implement and highly effective

As the cost of living continues to climb, finding innovative ways to save money is more important than ever.

Jordon Cox, known as "The Coupon Kid" on social media and "The Coupon King" from ITV's This Morning, shares his top tips for stretching your money further in 2025.

From birthday freebies to fuel-saving strategies, these practical and straightforward tips could save you hundreds - or even thousands - of pounds annually.

Make use of birthday freebies

One of Cox’s clever hacks for saving money is to take advantage of birthday freebies offered by retailers.

Many companies reward customers with discounts, coupons, or even complimentary products as part of their email programs. By signing up for these offers, you can accumulate significant savings.

“Sign up for basically everything,” Cox advises. “Retailers will send you deals and discounts that can add up to quite a bit of money.”

(Photo: SUSANNAH IRELAND/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

To streamline the process and avoid cluttering your primary email account, Cox recommends creating a separate, dedicated email address specifically for promotional offers.

This way, you can keep your inbox organised while ensuring you never miss out on a deal. Start signing up for these schemes well in advance of your birthday to maximise the benefits.

Many retailers also offer perks during the signup process, so the savings can begin before your big day.

Drive smarter to save on fuel

With fuel prices reaching record highs, Cox highlights that efficient driving techniques can lead to substantial savings.

Whether you’re heading to work or travelling during the festive season, small adjustments to your driving habits can make a big difference.

Driving at a slightly slower speed improves fuel efficiency. “If you don’t have to be anywhere in a rush, dropping your speed can save you a significant amount of money over time,” Cox explains.

Additionally, by coasting toward red lights, roundabouts, or traffic queues rather than accelerating up to them, you can reduce fuel consumption. This not only saves money but also reduces wear and tear on your brakes.

And you should avoid sudden braking whenever possible - slowing down smoothly helps your vehicle maintain momentum and use less fuel.

Even modest improvements in fuel efficiency can add up, and Cox estimates that by increasing miles per gallon by just 5 to 10%, he has personally saved between £150 and £200 a year with his small hatchback.

For larger vehicles or frequent drivers, the savings could be even more substantial. “Because the price of fuel is so high, even small changes to your habits can really add up,” Cox says.

Combine small savings for big results

One of the recurring themes in Cox’s advice is that small savings, when combined, can have a significant impact over time.

Whether it’s fuel efficiency, birthday freebies, or cutting back on unnecessary expenses, consistent effort can lead to noticeable results.

For example, if you combine the savings from efficient driving with discounts obtained through birthday freebies and other loyalty programs, you could potentially save hundreds - or even thousands - of pounds annually.

Saving money doesn’t have to mean drastic lifestyle changes, and Cox’s tips are practical and achievable for nearly everyone, regardless of income level, and highlight the importance of planning and intentionality.

Ready to start saving in 2025? We'd love to hear how you plan to put these money-saving tips into action! Share your thoughts, strategies, or any other helpful hacks you've discovered in the comments section.