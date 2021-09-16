Electricity prices are skyrocketing in the UK following a fire at a National Grid site in Sellindge, Kent which has caused a power link between the UK and France to be shut off.

The fire, affecting the Interconnection France-Angleterre power interconnector, will mean that rising electricity and energy prices are spiking in the UK.

This comes in the wake of record levels of inflation and rising power prices in the UK, which have more than tripled in recent days.

Energy prices in UK set to soar with experts warning of 'winter blackout' - here's why. (Image credit: Getty Images)

But why are experts warning of soaring energy costs and a potential UK ‘winter blackout’?

Here’s what we know so far.

What happened at the National Grid site in Kent?

The National Grid said its site at Sellindge in Kent was evacuated on Wednesday morning following a fire which caused a power link between the UK and France to be shut off – leading to a jump in wholesale electricity prices.

The blaze and planned maintenance means the IFA interconnector will be offline until September 25, and only half of its two gigawatt capacity available until March 2022.

The fire at the Interconnexion France-Angleterre (IFA) site broke out in the early hours of Wednesday.

A National Grid spokesman said it expects to "continue supplying electricity safely and securely" despite the incident.

They added: "Our investigation is ongoing and we will update the market with any changes as necessary."

Why are experts warning of a ‘winter blackout’ in UK?

Electricity and energy market experts have said that the chances of a winter blackout in the UK are more likely to occur following the impact of the National Grid fire, as the IFA power link will only be working at half of its capacity until next year.

In July, the National Grid published an early view report for its 2021/22 Winter Outlook which indicated some uncertainty over energy supply for the upcoming winter.

The report said that Dungeness B and Hunterston B nuclear power stations would likely not be available for the full winter and that Baglan Bay, Severn Power and Sutton Bridge gas power stations will also remain unavailable.

The early view Winter 2021/22 report also based its assumption for winter electricity supply on the IFA interconnector being fully available for the winter, but this has now revitalised concerns over risks of the National Grid falling short.

Chief executive officer of Limejump Ltd, Catherine Newman, told Bloomberg TV on Thursday that the limited functioning of the IFA power link amplifies concerns about the scarcity of electricity in Britain for the upcoming winter.

“If we don’t start to remedy the situation we are going to be facing blackouts this winter,” Ms Newman said.

"If things don’t start to reverse soon we will see industry getting turned off across the board.”

Skyrocketing electricity prices come as import, gas and carbon prices climb in the UK to new highs.

According to S&P Global Platts, recent month-ahead UK gas prices showed a 420% year-on-year increase, with UK National Balancing Point prices of almost 146 per therm jarring to that of 28 per therm a year ago.

How much will energy prices rise by?

Prices of electricity on the day-ahead market peaked at £2,500.01 per MWh for delivery between 7pm and 8pm on the N2EX exchange, with an average daily price of £424.61.

This compares with an average in August of £106.83, and an average across 2020 of £35.26.

The link can carry up to 2GW of power, and had been importing electricity from France in recent days, after UK prices hit a record high of £540 per MWh on the wholesale energy market.

S&P Global Platts assessed the skyrocketing prices on 14 September as up from £171.15/MWh on 10 September.

Rising energy prices has been a key concern for economists in contributing to inflation hitting a nine-year high in August.

Additional reporting by PA reporter Alexander Britton

