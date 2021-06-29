A large branch of Matthew’s Foods, Oriental Supermarkets, opened on Tuesday in the town’s Millie Street.

The family-run business has been operating since 1994 and is owned by Matthew and Amy Ng.

The new outlet, which was officially opened by Fife Provost Jim Leishman, along with local councillor Ian Cameron, offers a comprehensive range of specialist products from the far east including China, Thailand, The Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Korea and Japan.

Fife Provost Jim Leishman cuts the ribbon with owner Amy Ng to officially open Matthew's Foods Oriental Supermarket. Pic: Fife Photo Agency

As well as the new outlet in Kirkcaldy Matthew’s Foods also has a head office in Glasgow with further branches in Dundee, Aberdeen and Edinburgh.

The business employs approximately 90 staff and the new supermarket has created 12 new jobs.

Amy and Matthew said they are delighted to bring their specialist outlet to the Kirkcaldy area.

Amy said: “It was always the plan to open a supermarket here so we could serve the local community. This is our first one in Fife and we are really happy to be here. We are offering Chinese, Thai, Filipino, Japanese and Korean goods as well as India especially spices. We have created ten jobs with two more still to come.”

Fife Provost Jim Leishman said he was delighted to officially open the new oriental supermarket.

He said: “It is great to see this investment in Kirkcaldy from a business which has 90 employees and 12 working here in Kirkcaldy which is great.

"There is an extensive range of products and I would like to thank Matthews Foods for coming here and choosing the town to expand the business.”

He added: “It is a great boost for Kirkcaldy.”

Kirkcaldy east councillor Ian Cameron said: “I am very happy that Matthew’s Foods have decided to invest in the community here in Kirkcaldy. This supermarket compliments the businesses which are already around here. It is an opportunity for people to try different products which are nutritious and tasty.

"It is a proper modern supermarket which has also created jobs in the town which is excellent and very positive.”

There is parking on site for 15 vehicles and the store is open seven days a week.

