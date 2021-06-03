Fish and chips in Fife: The 17 best places to get a chippy in Fife, chosen by our readers
We asked our readers the best places to grab a fish and chips in Fife – here’s what you said.
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 12:19 pm
Now more than ever we need to get behind our local businesses – and what better way than reminding ourselves of the amazing chippies on offer, from Burntisland to St Andrews.
And, with National Fish and Chips Day this month, what better excuse to head to your local fish and chips parlour.
Page 1 of 5