The best fish and chips in Fife , according to our readers

We asked our readers the best places to grab a fish and chips in Fife – here’s what you said.

By ginny sanderson
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 12:19 pm

Now more than ever we need to get behind our local businesses – and what better way than reminding ourselves of the amazing chippies on offer, from Burntisland to St Andrews.

And, with National Fish and Chips Day this month, what better excuse to head to your local fish and chips parlour.

1. The Wee Chippy, Anstruther

This chippy in Shore St has been described as "definitely the best for a fish supper" with friendly staff and a good range of gluten free choices.

Photo: Contributed

2. Links Fish Bar

A reader called this their favourite chippy. It can be found in Links Place, Burntisland

Photo: Google

3. The Fifie, Newport-on-Tay

This shop in High Street has been called "amazing, give it a try".

Photo: Facebook

4. Imries Fish Bar, Leven

This shop in South Street serves an "amazing fish supper, black pudding too!" according to one reader.

Photo: n/a

