And this time it isn’t just Burntisland businesses taking part, retailers in Leven and Dunfermline have also signed up for this month’s event.

The event, which is run by traders’ group Totally Locally, will take place over a fortnight between March 12 and 26, with shops in the town offering deals on goods and services for just £5.

It follows a successful event in October, which saw even more shoppers arrive in town to take advantage of the special offers.

Julie Young from Motorfits in Leven, which is taking part in Five Fest for the first time.

Organisers are hoping this year’s spring initiative will also be a success with 45 businesses signed up in Burntisland.

A number of businesses in the town have also signed up for this month’s event for the first time including: Pretty Presents, a new gift shop; Totally Homeware, the sister business of Totally Hardware; The Crafty Wee Scot, Miss Attie’s Cakes, Sugar & Spice, Sunshine Crumbs Mosaics, The Smugglers Cove Inn and Funkids Partyz.

Funkidz Partyz is a mobile business which specialises in entertainment for children including kids parties and events.

Fiver Fest in Burntisland - Liza Simpson of Funkidz Partyz, with Easter Bunny (Chloe) and Ed the Ted (Abbie). Pic: Fife Photo Agency

It is run by Liza Simpson who set up the new business in January this year.

She said: “Our business aim is to provide the most amazing memories and greatest fun for children on their special days at affordable prices. We offer a interactive disco with lights, bubbles, prizes and glowsticks.

"We do the full entertainment with games, dances and challenges, as well as family fun nights for all ages.

"My daughters Chloe and Abbie do the face painting and mascots which can be added onto the package. Ed the Ted is our TikTok mascot and he enjoys days out around the local towns/play areas doing TikToks with the kids or getting his picture taken.

"Taking part in Five Fest is a first for us and it is very exciting! I am a massive fan of the fiver fest so when we heard about it we quickly got our thinking caps on. I didn't want to miss out giving locals a bargain.”

As part of Fiver Fest, Liza said Funkidz Partyz is offering an Easter door visit on Saturday, April 16 or Sunday, April 17 with an Easter egg delivered by Funkidz Bunny - Bonny or Funkidz Ed the TikTok Ted. But the deal can only be booked within the Fiver Fest dates March 12 - March 26.

She added: “Everyone loves the Fiver Fest in Burntisland. It’s an extremely popular town with a lot of local businesses involved - it's a really good way to be giving back to our local people who support us.”

Meanwhile, Leven is participating in Totally Locally’s Fiver Fest for the first time with just over a dozen businesses in the town signing up to offer exclusive deals.

Jenny Gilruth, MSP for Mid Fife and Glenrothes, said: “Fiver Fest is a great initiative and it is fantastic to see local businesses in the constituency taking part.

“Leven is being regenerated through the new Rail Link, the Leven Programme and investment at Silverburn recently.

“As we recover from the pandemic, it has arguably never been more important to support local businesses.”

