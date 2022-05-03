Kirkcaldy High Street: Town cafe bistro set to host first live music and tapas night

Roots and Seeds, based in the High Street, is hosting a live music and tapas night on May 14 and the event is proving to be popular as tickets are already nearly sold out.

This is the first event of its kind for the cafe bistro which opened in September 2020.

The event will not only feature performances from Scottish musician Alasdair Roberts and Me Lost Me, a Newcastle-based performer of futuristic folk music, but locals will also be treated to a range of freshly-made tapas-style sharing dishes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The owners of Roots and Seeds cafe bistro - Corrie Robertson and Diana Marques , with Diana's mum Luisa, who are hosting the venue's first live music and tapas night this month. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

Born in Germany and raised in central Scotland, Alasdair Roberts is a Glasgow-based musician – primarily a songwriter, singer, guitarist and interpreter of traditional songs.

For the session Alasdair will draw on songs from his extensive back catalogue, as well as previewing music from his forthcoming collection of traditional material, Painted Rooms, due for release in early 2023.

Alasdair’s most recent album release is The Old Fabled River (2021), recorded in collaboration with the Norwegian group Völvur.

Scottish musician Alasdair Roberts will be performing at Roots and Seeds cafe bistro in Kirkcaldy this month. Pic: Ben Webb

Corrie Robertson, who runs Roots and Seeds with partner Diana Marques, explained how the idea came about: “This is our first live music event at Roots & Seeds.

"We have always thought about hosting events and so we're excited when one of our regulars, Jamie Lindsay of Changeling Events, approached us to organise a live music and tapas night.

“On the night we will have performances from Alasdair Roberts, a Scottish indie folk artist, and Me Lost Me, a Newcastle based performer of her own futuristic folk music. Doors will open from 7.00pm, with the main tapas served at 7.30pm and performances beginning around 8.00pm.

“Guests will also be treated to a range of tapas-style sharing dishes freshly made in our own kitchen. The evening is BYOB and all dietary requirements can be catered for."

She added: “We are hoping to host more events like this in the future. Our regular evening bistro menu will be returning on Friday & Saturday evenings from mid-June when our chef will offer a range of tapas dishes for sharing alongside main meals and desserts.”

READ MORE: Police hunt man who flashed at children near Kirkcaldy community centre