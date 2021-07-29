Kirkcaldy Rewards Prize Draw: First winner of town centre loyalty scheme revealed

Sarah Crawford

Local woman Sarah Crawford has won the prize, in a project that aims to reward local loyalty by helping to encourage people to spend locally more often.

Sarah registered for the reward programme when it launched on June 1 and then shopped in the town centre as normal, collecting one reward point for every £1 she spent with participating businesses. For every 10-points Sarah collected with the digital reward app she was entered into the monthly prize draw.

Scooping the June draw Sarah was delighted to win a £100 Kirkcaldy Giftcard which she can spend with any of the participating business within the town centre.

Sarah said: “It is great to be rewarded for supporting local businesses.

"This last year or so has been hard for businesses especially the hospitality sector and I think it is really important we support businesses in our community.

"Lots of people have felt lonely and isolated due the pandemic and coming back into local shops, café’s, pubs and restaurants can help change that by talking to staff and other customers, enjoying being out and about and feeling part of the community again.”

Councillor Neil Crooks, Chair of Kirkcaldy Area Committee said: “It’s fantastic to see people and businesses signing up for Kirkcaldy Rewards Local Loyalty programme, the programme is supported by Fife Council and is free to businesses and the public to register and use.

"Everyone likes something for nothing, that wee bit extra so the reward points and monthly prize draws are a great way to reward local loyalty because loving local and spending locally makes a real difference in our community, helping to support local businesses and jobs.”

Shoppers can register for Kirkcaldy Rewards online at https://mi-rewards.com/kirkcaldy.

No separate loyalty card is needed, once you register and securely link your payment cards, you will automatically earn reward points as you spend with participating businesses.

The Mi Rewards app can be downloaded via the Apple and Play Store, which helps keep track of reward points in real time.