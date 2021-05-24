Kirkcaldy theatre reveals opening date for summer of alfresco dining at pop-up cafe

The Advantage alfresco cafe is set to return to the Adam Smith Theatre (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The Advantage will open its doors at the Adam Smith Theatre on Friday.

It will also operate on Saturdays during the summer season.

The food and drink venue earned rave reviews last year as it brought a touch of alfresco dining to the town centre - as well as operating in the theatre’s cafe and bar.

Advantage Cafe at Adam Smith Theatre (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Now it is set to resume with a strong cast of Fife-based food and drink producers.

The Advantage will feature Kirkcaldy’s very own Buffalo Farm; the St Andrews Brewing Co and Eden Mill Gin.

It will also offer coffee, breakfast, lunch, drinks and cakes.

A family-friendly place overlooking the town’s Memorial Gardens, it will also operate indoors in the event of wet weather.

The café/bar takes its name from the economic theory of absolute advantage put forward by Kirkcaldy’s most famous son, the 18th century economist and philosophe,r Adam Smith.

No bookings are needed, and it will also offer a takeaway option.

Andy Gernon, operations manager: “With lockdown easing and better days upon us, now’s the perfect time to sample the many delights we have on offer.”

OnFife, which runs the venue - currently undergoing a major £3m transformation to create Fife’s leading creative hub - , is looking forward to opening its doors after a prolonged lockdown closure.

Marcus Kenyon, operating officer added: “We were blown away by the support we received last summer and that’s something everyone’s really looking forward to seeing again.”

