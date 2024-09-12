Lloyds bank branches: 100s of Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland branches closing by 2025 - locations
- Lloyds Banking Group will close nearly 300 of its branches by 2025
- 292 branches will be shut down, affecting numerous locations throughout the UK
- Alternative options include community bankers visiting local venues and using Post Office banking services
- Customers could also switch to other banks, though new branch openings are not guaranteed
Nearly 300 bank branches under the Lloyds Banking Group will close their doors to customers, the group has confirmed.
Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland will close at least 292 of their branches in 2024 and 2025. The full list of locations, and the dates on which they will close, is below.
If your local branch is closing and you still need in-person banking services, there are a few options you can explore.
Check if a Lloyds, Halifax or Bank of Scotland community banker is visiting your area, who will offer a private space at a local venue where you can discuss account inquiries and receive support - though they do not provide cash or counter services.
You can check whether a community banker is heading to your area on the respective bank’s website.
Many Post Offices also offer banking services, such as withdrawing cash and making deposits into your bank account.
You might also consider switching to a different bank with a local branch, though keep in mind that branch closures can happen at short notice, so there's no guarantee that a new bank branch will remain open indefinitely.
Bank of Scotland - 45 branches closed or closing
- Aviemore: Main Road PH22 1RH - 11/06/2024
- Banff: 29 Low Street AB45 1AU - 30/07/2024
- Bathgate: 50 Hopetoun Street EH48 4EU - 30/06/2025
- Bonnyrigg: 24 High Street EH19 2AA - 16/10/2024
- Bowmore: Shore Street PA43 7LB - 08/05/2024
- Bridge of Weir: Main Street PA11 3ED - 01/07/2024
- Buckie: 21 East Church Street AB56 1EX - 01/08/2024
- Callander: 42 Main Street FK17 8BD - 30/10/2024
- Campbeltown: 9 Longrow South PA28 6AL - 29/10/2024
- Cowdenbeath: 349-351 High Street KY4 9QJ - 24/06/2025
- Crieff: 1 Galvelmore Street PH7 4DN - 29/05/2024
- Cumnock: 43/45 Townhead Street KA18 1LF - 26/06/2024
- Cupar: The Cross KY15 4BP - 29/05/2024
- Dunbar: 95 High Street EH42 1ER - 21/05/2024
- Dunfermline: 1 Bothwell Street KY11 3AG - 21/01/2025
- Ellon: 5 The Square AB41 9JB - 10/09/2024
- Girvan: 17 Dalrymple Street KA26 9EU - 17/06/2024
- Glasgow: 174 Byres Road G12 8SW - 21/03/2024
- Golspie: Main Street KW10 6RJ - 04/02/2025
- Govan: 816 Govan Road G51 3UP - 09/01/2024
- Isle of Arran: Brodick KA27 8AB - 31/01/2024
- Isle Of Harris: Main Street, Tarbert HS3 3DJ - 22/02/2024
- Isle Of North Uist: Lochmaddy HS6 5AA - 26/02/2024
- Jedburgh: 40 High Street TD8 6DQ - 20/05/2024
- Kilcreggan: Shore Road G84 0JH - 15/08/2024
- Kirkcaldy: Carberry Road KY1 3PA - 21/01/2025
- Kyle: Main Street IV40 8AB - 27/01/2025
- Lanark: 23 Bloomgate ML11 9EZ - 13/08/2024
- Langholm: High Street DG13 0JH - 07/04/2025
- Lesmahagow: 9 Abbeygreen ML11 0HD - 12/08/2024
- Leven: 60 High Street KY8 4NA - 07/05/2025
- Linlithgow: Regent Centre Blackness Road EH49 7HU - 18/02/2025
- Mallaig: Main Street PH41 4PZ - 16/10/2024
- Millport: 42 Stuart Street KA28 0AQ - 20/02/2024
- Montrose: 31 High Street DD10 8LT - 10/03/2025
- Newton Stewart: 37 Albert Street DG8 6EF - 23/06/2025
- North Berwick: 23 Westgate EH39 4AG - 19/02/2025
- Pollok: Civic Realm Leisure Centre, 27 Cowglen Road G53 6EW - 03/07/2024
- Port Glasgow: 26 John Wood Street PA14 5HX - 10/09/2024
- Portobello: 153 Portobello High Street EH15 1AG - 22/10/2024
- Renfrew: 1 High Street PA4 8QJ - 04/07/2024
- Rothesay: 36-42 Montague Street PA20 0BT - 30/06/2025
- Strathaven: 13 Common Green ML10 6AQ - 03/12/2024
- Tarbert: Harbour Street PA29 6TZ - 29/04/2024
- Wick: 18 Bridge Street KW1 4NG - 25/06/202
Halifax – 119 branches closed or closing
- Aberdare: 14 Canon Street CF44 7AP - 29/07/2024
- Aberdeen: 52 - 54 Union Street AB10 1WR - 11/01/2024
- Abergavenny: 4 Cross Street NP7 5EH - 05/08/2024
- Aberystwyth: 5 Great Darkgate Street SY23 1DE - 29/07/2024
- Acomb: 73 York Road YO24 4LL - 15/01/2025
- Alnwick: 26 Bondgate Within NE66 1TD - 15/01/2025
- Andover: 3/3A High Street SP10 1LJ - 25/07/2024
- Barkingside: 58-62 High Street IG6 2DQ - 15/04/2024
- Barnet: 99 High Street EN5 5UP - 12/03/2024
- Barry: 91 Holton Road CF63 4HG - 18/03/2024
- Batley: 84 Commercial Street WF17 5DR - 23/09/2024
- Belfast: Castle Court Royal Avenue BT1 1DD - 04/02/2025
- Belfast: 17-18 Connswater Shopping Centre BT5 5LP - 10/02/2025
- Bicester: 43/45 Sheep Street OX26 6JJ - 07/02/2024
- Biggleswade: 20 High Street SG18 0JL - 31/07/2024
- Bishop's Stortford: Corn Exchange Market Square CM23 3XF - 28/10/2024
- Blyth: 37 Waterloo Road NE24 1BW - 04/11/2024
- Bodmin: 25 Fore Street PL31 2HT - 26/09/2024
- Borehamwood: 165 Shenley Road WD6 1AH - 18/04/2024
- Bridgwater: 17 Fore Street TA6 5AG - 23/04/2024
- Bulwell: 8 Commercial Road NG6 8HA - 21/01/2025
- Burgess Hill: 11 Church Road RH15 9BB - 04/03/2025
- Camberley: 20/22 High Street GU15 3TG - 11/03/2025
- Canary Wharf: 350-355 Cabot Place East E14 4QT - 22/10/2024
- Chippenham: 49 Market Place SN15 3HU - 15/04/2025
- Cleckheaton: 4 Central Arcade BD19 5DN - 31/01/2024
- Cosham: 10 High Street PO6 3BZ - 01/07/2024
- Dagenham: 226 Heathway RM10 8PE - 15/05/2024
- Dartford: 8/10 High Street DA1 1BY - 18/03/2024
- Daventry: 1 High Street NN11 4BW - 17/04/2024
- Dereham: 1 Church Street NR19 1DD - 14/03/2024
- Didcot: 7 Orchard Street OX11 7LG - 10/03/2025
- Diss: 12A Market Place IP22 4WP - 20/03/2024
- Doncaster: 7/7A Market Place, Thorne DN8 5DH - 15/07/2024
- Eccles: 92-94 Church Street M30 0DA - 07/01/2025
- Edinburgh: 131-133 Princes Street EH2 4AH - 26/02/2024
- Evesham: 46 Bridge Street WR11 4RY - 05/11/2024
- Exmouth: 38 The Parade EX8 1RF - 07/08/2024
- Frome: 3 The Bridge BA11 1AR - 02/07/2024
- Garforth: 61 Main Street LS25 1AF - 02/07/2024
- Gillingham: 97-101 High Street ME7 1BL - 11/02/2025
- Glasgow: 35-41 Sauchiehall Street G2 3AT - 05/02/2024
- Gosforth: 178/180 High Street NE3 1HX - 08/01/2024
- Gosport: 60/61 High Street PO12 1DR - 12/03/2025
- Hailsham: 54/56 High Street BN27 1AX - 19/09/2024
- Harwich: 234 High Street CO12 3PA - 24/10/2024
- Hatfield: 17/17A Town Centre AL10 0JZ - 24/09/2024
- Haverfordwest: 10 Victoria Place SA61 2LR - 08/08/2024
- Herne Bay: 149/151 Mortimer Street CT6 5HS - 17/04/2024
- Hessle: 25 The Square HU13 0AE - 15/08/2024
- Heswall: 224 Telegraph Road CH60 0AL - 21/10/2024
- Ilkley: 7 Station Plaza LS29 8HF - 15/01/2024
- Kendal: 21/23 Highgate LA9 4DA - 10/02/2025
- Keynsham: 53 High Street BS31 1DS - 14/01/2025
- Larne: 33 Main Street BT40 1JE - 29/05/2024
- Leeds: 374 Harrogate Road LS17 6PY - 09/01/2024
- Leighton Buzzard: 14 High Street LU7 1DY - 20/01/2025
- Littlehampton: 68 High Street BN17 5EA - 23/06/2025
- Liverpool: 642 Prescot Road Old Swan L13 5YS - 08/01/2025
- London (West): 200 Edgware Road W2 2DW - 06/01/2025
- Loughton: 186 High Road IG10 1DW - 19/08/2024
- Lymington: 82 High Street SO41 9AN - 11/03/2024
- Macclesfield: 29/33 Chestergate SK11 6AN - 11/03/2024
- Maghull: 25 Westway L31 2PQ - 28/11/2024
- Malton: 8 Wheelgate YO17 7HP - 08/04/2025
- Midsomer Norton: 88 High Street BA3 2DE - 21/08/2024
- Monmouth: 7/11 Monnow Street NP25 3EF - 23/01/2025
- Morecambe: 6 Royalty Mall Arndale Centre LA4 5DS - 07/01/2025
- Morley: 17 Windsor Court LS27 9BG - 16/04/2024
- New Milton: 73A Station Road BH25 6JD - 23/04/2024
- Newbury: 16 Northbrook Street RG14 1DJ - 16/04/2025
- Newton Aycliffe: 58 Beveridge Way DL5 4DS - 27/03/2024
- Normanton: 49/51 High Street WF6 2AF - 30/10/2024
- North Shields: 100 Bedford Street NE29 6DD - 28/01/2025
- Northallerton: 91 High Street DL7 8QT - 28/04/2025
- Ormskirk: 1 Church Street L39 3QB - 14/10/2024
- Orpington: 248/250 High Street BR6 0LZ - 12/03/2024
- Ossett: 2 Market Place WF5 8BQ - 16/07/2024
- Oswestry: 6 Bailey Street SY11 1PS - 28/04/2025
- Otley: 3/5 Kirkgate LS21 3HN - 15/04/2024
- Palmers Green: 256/258 Green Lanes N13 5TU - 09/01/2025
- Penrith: 41/42 Middlegate CA11 7PT - 19/03/2024
- Penzance: 13 Market Jew Street TR18 2HN - 20/02/2024
- Port Talbot: 58 Station Road SA13 1RD - 29/01/2025
- Portadown: 50 High Street BT62 1HY - 24/04/2024
- Porthcawl: 32 John Street CF36 3BA - 25/04/2024
- Prescot: Prescot Shopping Centre L34 5GA - 15/07/2024
- Prestwich: 4/8 Longfield Centre M25 1AY - 05/09/2024
- Redhill: 31 High Street RH1 1RG - 22/08/2024
- Rugby: 32 North Street CV21 2AH - 23/10/2024
- Runcorn: 35 Orchard Walk Halton Lea WA7 2BS - 29/04/2025
- Saffron Walden: 1 King Street CB10 1HE - 26/06/2024
- Sale: 54 School Road M33 7XE - 30/10/2024
- Sheffield: 30/34 High Street S1 2GE - 09/07/2024
- Sheldon: 2170 Coventry Road B26 3JB - 22/04/2024
- Shirley: 177B Stratford Road B90 3AQ - 09/01/2025
- Sidcup: 66 High Street DA14 6DS - 11/07/2024
- Southampton: 400/402 Bitterne Road Bitterne SO18 5RS - 09/06/2025
- Spalding: 25 Bridge Street PE11 1XG - 18/04/2024
- Stafford: 44 Greengate Street ST16 2JA - 08/04/2024
- Stamford: 11/12 High Street PE9 2AL - 14/03/2024
- Stoke-on-Trent: 24 Market Street Longton ST3 1BG - 08/01/2025
- Stourbridge: 56/57 High Street DY8 1DE - 10/01/2024
- Stratford-upon-Avon: 28 Bridge Street CV37 6AD - 22/01/2025
- Sudbury: 84 North Street CO10 1RF - 12/08/2024
- Sutton-in-Ashfield: 32 Low Street NG17 1DG - 16/01/2025
- Tamworth: 22 Market Street B79 7LR - 29/04/2025
- Telford: Duke Street Wellington TF1 1BJ - 07/01/2025
- Thetford: 4/4A King Street IP24 2AP - 04/02/2025
- Tonbridge: 39 High Street TN9 1SQ - 09/01/2025
- Uckfield: 122 - 126 High Street TN22 1PX - 18/09/2024
- Walton-on-Thames: 3 High Street KT12 1EA - 27/01/2025
- Wetherby: 49 Market Place LS22 6LN - 13/01/2025
- Whitby: 67 Baxtergate YO21 1HB - 14/01/2025
- Whitehaven: 40/41 King Street CA28 7JN - 09/04/2024
- Winchester: 129 High Street SO23 9AX - 20/01/2025
- Wisbech: 28 Market Place PE13 1DQ - 22/01/2025
- Witham: 32 The Newlands CM8 2UU - 14/10/2024
- Witney: 29 High Street OX28 6XP - 30/04/2025
Lloyds – 128 branches closed or closing
- Abingdon: 8 Ock Street OX14 5AP - 24/07/2024
- Alcester: Stratford Road B49 5AX - 25/06/2025
- Alnwick: 24 Bondgate Within NE66 1TD - 15/01/2025
- Ashbourne: Compton DE6 1DY - 24/06/2025
- Batley: 75 Commercial Street WF17 5EQ - 23/09/2024
- Beccles: Exchange Square NR34 9HH - 06/05/2025
- Bexhill-on-Sea: 11-13 Devonshire Road TN40 1AH - 16/09/2024
- Bletchley: 87-89 Queensway MK2 2DW - 03/03/2025
- Blyth: 43 Waterloo Road NE24 1BW - 04/03/2025
- Bodmin: Fore Street PL31 2HP - 26/09/2024
- Brackley: 30 Market Place NN13 7BA - 26/03/2024
- Brecon: 38 High Street LD3 7AR - 11/02/2025
- Brighouse: 35 Bradford Road HD6 1RW - 28/10/2024
- Brynmawr: 72 King Street NP23 4XR - 18/02/2025
- Burgess Hill: 36-38 Church Road RH15 9AH - 17/09/2024
- Burnham-on-Sea: 73 High Street TA8 1NP - 13/11/2024
- Caernarfon: 15-17 Pool Street LL55 2AD - 30/04/2024
- Cardigan: 14 High Street SA43 1JW - 27/06/2024
- Chesham: 79 High Street HP5 1BT - 24/02/2025
- Cleethorpes: 44 St Peters Avenue DN35 8HL - 05/12/2024
- Clitheroe: 7 Church Street BB7 2DD - 07/08/2024
- Corringham: 22 Grover Walk SS17 7LY - 12/02/2024
- Cradley Heath: 13-14 High Street B64 5HP - 08/02/2024
- Cranbrook: Woodside High Street TN17 3DJ - 11/02/2025
- Crediton: 30 High Street EX17 3AH - 30/10/2024
- Derby: 812 Osmaston Road Allenton DE24 9AA - 23/01/2025
- Dewsbury: 20 Market Place WF13 1DF - 10/03/2025
- Diss: 3 Market Hill IP22 4JZ - 20/03/2024
- Dover: 4 Market Square CT16 1ND - 11/04/2024
- Downham Market: 26 Bridge Street PE38 9DH - 25/03/2024
- Droitwich: 21 Victoria Square WR9 8DG - 14/11/2024
- Exeter: 13 St Thomas Centre EX4 1DF - 05/08/2024
- Fakenham: 27 Norwich Street NR21 9AH - 06/05/2025
- Formby: 38 Chapel Lane L37 4DR - 28/10/2024
- Gateshead: 11/12 The Shopping Village NE11 0EN - 09/01/2024
- Gorleston-on-Sea: 132-133 High Street NR31 6QU - 20/01/2025
- Hailsham: Market Street BN27 2AE - 19/09/2024
- Haverhill: 8 High Street CB9 8BA - 24/09/2024
- Heaton: 171 Shields Road NE6 1HN - 28/10/2024
- Hertford: 5/6 Market Place SG14 1DF - 17/09/2024
- Hitchin: 1 Bancroft SG5 1JQ - 07/04/2025
- Hull: 63-67 Newland Avenue HU5 3BG - 14/01/2025
- Ilminster: 2 Silver Street TA19 0DL - 14/08/2024
- Kendal: 11 Finkle Street LA9 4AG - 10/02/2025
- Kenilworth: 21 The Square CV8 1EE - 25/02/2025
- Kettering: 3-4 Market Street NN16 0AH - 12/11/2024
- Kingsbury: 445 Kingsbury Road NW9 9DX - 31/10/2024
- Kitts Green: 131 Lea Village B33 9SH - 27/01/2025
- Leeds: 391-393 Harehills Lane LS9 6AP - 08/01/2025
- Leeds: 52 Town Street Armley LS12 3AE - 08/09/2025
- Leighton Buzzard: Market Square LU7 1EU - 26/11/2024
- Liskeard: The Parade PL14 6AW - 25/02/2025
- Llantwit Major: 9 Boverton Road CF61 1XZ - 08/02/2024
- London (West): 308-312 Chiswick High Road W4 1NS - 19/02/2024
- London (East): 210 Commercial Road E1 2JR - 06/08/2024
- London (North): 185 Baker Street NW1 6XB - 06/01/2025
- Macclesfield: 64-66 Mill Street SK11 6NH - 28/01/2025
- Malpas: Church Street SY14 8NX - 20/08/2024
- March: 2-4 High Street PE15 8SY - 29/10/2024
- Market Drayton: 55 Cheshire Street TF9 1PN - 12/11/2024
- Market Harborough: 40 The Square LE16 7PA - 04/12/2024
- Marlborough: 125 High Street SN8 1LU - 25/11/2024
- Matlock: 11 Causeway Lane DE4 3AR - 07/05/2025
- Mexborough: 16 Main Street S64 9DW - 22/04/2024
- Monmouth: 18 Monnow Street NP25 3XH - 08/05/2025
- Nailsea: Crown Glass Place BS48 1RD - 01/02/2024
- New Milton: 47 Station Road BH25 6HU - 13/05/2025
- Newquay: 6 Chesterton Place, Chester Road TR7 2RU - 04/12/2024
- Newtown: 12 High Street SY16 2NX - 03/04/2024
- North Walsham: 18 Market Place NR28 9BP - 29/10/2024
- Penrith: 5-6 King Street CA11 7AP - 19/03/2024
- Pershore: 21 Broad Street WR10 1BD - 28/05/2024
- Plymouth: 612-614 Wolseley Road PL5 1TE - 10/01/2024
- Poole: 300 Ashley Road BH14 9DE - 13/11/2024
- Porthcawl: 49 John Street CF36 3AS - 27/03/2024
- Portishead: High Street BS20 6BJ - 09/09/2024
- Presteigne: 52 Hereford Street LD8 2AU - 03/03/2025
- Preston: 305 Garstang Road PR2 9XJ - 23/10/2024
- Putney: 110-112 High Street SW15 1RG - 04/04/2024
- Ross-on-Wye: 50 High Street HR9 5HJ - 02/12/2024
- Royston: The Cross SG8 7BL - 25/09/2024
- Rugeley: 3 Upper Brook Street WS15 2DP - 14/11/2024
- Ruislip: 82-84 High Street HA4 7AB - 13/03/2024
- Saffron Walden: 3 King Street CB10 1HF - 16/09/2024
- Saltash: 67 Fore Street PL12 6AJ - 17/07/2024
- Seaham: 1 Marlborough SR7 7SD - 25/09/2024
- Selby: 5 Market Place YO8 4NT - 03/04/2024
- Sheffield: 15 Stubbin Lane S5 6QG - 26/06/2025
- Sherborne: 75 Cheap Street DT9 3BD - 16/01/2025
- Shirebrook: 102-104 Market Street NG20 8AD - 16/05/2024
- Shotton: 39 Chester Road West CH5 1BY - 13/03/2024
- Sidcup: 60 Sidcup High Street DA14 6EJ - 31/10/2024
- Sidmouth: 39 High Street EX10 8LQ - 08/04/2024
- South Elmsall: 139-141 Barnsley Road WF9 2AA - 16/01/2025
- Southampton: 77 Shirley High St Shirley SO15 3TX - 28/01/2025
- Southampton: 413 Bitterne Road Bitterne SO18 1DA - 09/06/2025
- Spennymoor: 43 Cheapside DL16 6QF - 26/06/2025
- St Ives: 1 The Pavement PE27 5AE - 24/02/2025
- Stanley: 65 Front Street DH9 0SZ - 26/06/2025
- Stone: 71-73 High Street ST15 8AG - 17/07/2024
- Stow-on-the-Wold: The Square Stow-on-the-Wold GL54 1BJ - 17/02/2025
- Stretford: 22 King Street M32 8AD - 12/03/2024
- Strood: 129-131 High Street ME2 4TW - 04/04/2024
- Surbiton: 1 Claremont Road KT6 4QS - 04/03/2025
- Swindon: 5 High Street SN1 3EN - 03/02/2025
- Teignmouth: 19-20 Wellington Street TQ14 8HW - 18/07/2024
- Thame: 13-14 Cornmarket OX9 2BN - 02/12/2024
- Thetford: 35 King Street IP24 2AX - 13/05/2025
- Tonypandy: 33 Dunraven Street CF40 1AL - 29/10/2024
- Torquay: 51-52 Fleet Street TQ2 5DW - 16/10/2024
- Uckfield: 180 High Street TN22 1AX - 18/09/2024
- Ulverston: Union Street LA12 7HR - 16/07/2024
- Wadebridge: 14 Molesworth Street PL27 7DE - 17/02/2025
- Warminster: 37 Market Place BA12 9BD - 14/11/2024
- Warwick: 12 Swan Street CV34 4BJ - 24/06/2025
- Wellington: 27 Fore Street TA21 8AF - 25/03/2024
- West Drayton: 34 Station Road UB7 7BZ - 18/07/2024
- Wetherby: 55 Market Place LS22 6LN - 13/01/2025
- Whitley Bay: 257 Whitley Road NE26 2SY - 13/11/2024
- Willesden Green: 1 Walm Lane NW2 5SN - 21/03/2024
- Wisbech: 3 North Brink PE13 1JT - 22/01/2025
- Witham: 99 Newland Street CM8 1AQ - 31/10/2024
- Withernsea: 185 Queen Street HU19 2JR - 27/03/2024
- Withington: 453 Wilmslow Road M20 4AN - 08/01/2024
- Wokingham: Unit 3, 20 Market Place RG40 1AP - 08/07/2024
- Wolverhampton: 4 Three Tuns Parade, Stafford Road WV10 6BA - 11/09/2024
- Woodbridge: 8 The Thoroughfare IP12 1AF - 25/06/2025
- Worle: 195 High Street BS22 6JS - 15/10/2024
