Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Check those tickets - you could be the mystery winner of £83.4 million 🤑

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An £83.4 million EuroMillions jackpot remains unclaimed, the largest prize to have been left unclaimed for six days or more

The winning ticket matched all five main numbers and both Lucky Star numbers

If unclaimed by February 7, the lottery operator will launch ‘bespoke activity’ to locate the ticket holder

The prize winner has six months from the draw date to claim their prize, or it will be donated to National Lottery Projects

Lottery players are being urged to check their tickets as an £83.4 million EuroMillions jackpot has remained unclaimed for over six days.

That outstanding prize marks the “biggest prize to go unclaimed for six days”, according to a spokesperson for the lottery operator.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fortunate winner has yet to claim the £83,474,081 prize from the EuroMillions draw on Friday January 24.

The winning ticket was purchased at a shop, Allwyn, the operator of The National Lottery confirmed. Though the specific location of the purchase has not been disclosed.

The ticket holder correctly matched all five main numbers - 02, 11, 19, 30, 49 - along with the Lucky Star numbers 03 and 08.

If the prize is still not claimed by next Friday (February 7), Allwyn said it will do “bespoke activity” in the area where the ticket was purchased.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winning ticket is worth £137,981.30 - and has not been claimed for two weeks

Unclaimed lottery prizes are surprisingly common. With winners typically having up to six months to claim their prize, countless winning tickets remain unnoticed or forgotten.

A life-changing ticket could be hidden in your wallet, lost in a bag or sitting untouched in an online account. Take a moment to check the list below - you could be holding the key to a fortune!

How long do National Lottery winners have to claim their prize?

Winning lottery ticket holders have 180 days (approximately six months) from the draw date to claim the prize.

If a valid claim is not received within this timeframe, the money and any interest earned on it goes to National Lottery Projects across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How can National Lottery winnings be claimed?

Prize winnings of £500 and under can be claimed in store from a National Lottery retailer - that is, an authorised store or outlet where you can purchase lottery tickets, like newsagents, supermarkets and petrol stations.

Prizes over £500 and up to and including £50,000 can be claimed online. For prizes over £50,000, and monthly prize winnings (Set For Life), winning ticket holders should call the National Lottery on 0333 234 50 50 to confirm and arrange the winning claim.

If your ticket has been damaged or destroyed, you still may be able to make a valid claim, however, an appeal should be filed within 30 days of the draw date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Details on the information you would need to provide can be found on the National Lottery website.

How to increase your chances of winning the lottery

Let’s be honest: hitting the jackpot isn’t easy. The odds are slim, but there are ways to improve your chances and spend less money while pursuing that life-changing prize.

Lottery syndicates have been popular for as long as the draws themselves - and for good reason. By pooling resources with others, you can boost your odds of winning.

Sure, you’ll have to share the prize, but when it’s a £100 million EuroMillions jackpot, does that really matter?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is the clever ethos behind Lotto Social, an online syndicate anyone can join in. Not everyone will have a syndicate at work, or in a pub, or a sports club, so this opens the opportunities up to the wider public.

With its simple online platform, Lotto Social unlocks far more opportunities for wins, whether they are big wins or small wins, by increasing the number of entries you're getting.

It’s completely free to join, so you're in control of how much you're spending, and you choose the syndicates you join, and the prizes you're hoping for. You can even opt in to international lotteries to increase your chances of a win even further.

Current unclaimed National Lottery tickets:

Euromillions - £1m

A Millionaire Maker winner is out there, with this winning ticket having been drawn on 3 September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ticket holder - who purchased their ticket in the London Borough of Lambeth - needs to claim it by 2 March 2025.

Euromillions - £1m

A second would-be millionaire is yet to come forward. The draw in question took place on 4 October, and the lucky ticket holder has until 2 April 2025 to come forward. The ticket was bought in the Metropolitan Borough of Bury.

Euromillions - £1m

A third would-be millionaire is still ‘at large’. The draw in question took place on 18 October, and the lucky ticket holder has until 16 April 2025 to come forward. The ticket was bought in the Swansea area.

Euromillions - £1m

A fourth Euromillions ticket is out there. The draw in question took place on 5 November, and the lucky ticket holder has until 4 May 2025 to come forward. The ticket was bought in the Thanet area.

Euromillions - £1m

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fifth Euromillions ticket remains unclaimed. The draw in question took place on 19 November, and the lucky ticket holder has until 18 May 2025 to come forward. The ticket was bought in the Winchester area.

Euromillions - £1m

A sixth Euromillions ticket remains unclaimed. The draw in question took place on 6 December, and the lucky ticket holder has until 4 June 2025 to come forward. The ticket was bought in the London Borough of Hillingdon.

Euromillions - £1m

A seventh millionaire is yet to come forward. The draw in question took place on 27 December, and the lucky ticket holder has until 25 June 2025 to come forward. The ticket was bought in Wiltshire.

Euromillions - £137,981.30

A eighth Euromillions ticket remains unclaimed. The draw in question took place on 31 December, and the lucky ticket holder has until 29 May 2025 to come forward. The ticket was bought in the District of Huntingdonshire.

Euromillions - £68,232.20

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A ninth EuroMillions ticket remains unclaimed following the draw on January 14. The lucky winner has until July 13, 2025, to claim their prize. The ticket was purchased in the London Borough of Ealing.

Lotto - £1m

A Lotto millionaire bought their ticket in Buckinghamshire, for the draw that took place on 14 December.

The unclaimed ticket won with the numbers 1, 11, 12, 17, 19, 54 (Bonus 3), and the holder has until 12 June 2025 to come forward.

Set For Life - £10,000 every month for 30 years

A Match 5 + Life Ball prize ticket with the numbers 2, 11, 29, 37, 45 (Life Ball 6) was drawn on 24 October and purchased in Sevenoaks. The ticket holder has until 22 April 2025 to claim their prize.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Don’t forget to check your tickets - you could be sitting on a life-changing fortune! If you think you might be the lucky winner, or if you’ve ever discovered an unclaimed prize, share your thoughts or experiences with us in the comments.