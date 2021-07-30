The new store will open in August

CC's Floral Design will fill an empty slot in Kirkcaldy’s Mercat, opening in August.

The idea for the shop came about when Casey McCallum decided to realise a long-held dream to go into business for herself.

She said: “Straight out of school I went into an apprenticeship at Canterbury Bells, then moved to another florist later.

“Starting my own business was something I wanted to do for ages but always too scared. So one day I just thought why not?

“I’d stopped working at florist shops as it became really hard to find work.”

After working in a number of jobs outside the floral industry, Casey realised that it was the perfect time to open her own shop.

She added: “It feels so exciting. My dream is coming in to picture.

"We want to cover all aspects and occasions - birthdays, gifts, weddings, sympathies, anniversaries, funerals.”

Casey chose the spot for its central location, and is one of a number of new retailers joining the Mercat since the recent change in management.

She said: “It's the centre of Kirkcaldy and the landlord wants to bring business back.

"There are a few more businesses coming back to join the centre.

"The new management seem to want to get things up and moving again.

“They seem quite helpful and ambitious for the future, and high spirited.”

CC’s Floral Design opens on Saturday, August 7.