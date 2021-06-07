New funding for group at heart of Kirkcaldy town centre revival

Love Oor Lang Toun got £12,000 from a new Crown Estate Scotland fund designed to support community enterprises.

The community interest company has been working on a number of projects to promote the town centre since the demise of Kirkcaldy4All.

It brought Shop Appy to town - the first in Scotland to sign up to the scheme - and worked with businesses to help them raise their profile.

Kirkcaldy High Street

Annie Breaden, head of policy for Crown Estate Scotland, said: “It’s great to be supporting such a worthwhile and positive group of projects.

“These initiatives can potentially make a big difference for the communities driving them, and I’m excited to see how they progress.

“We received lots of great applications from all across Scotland, and I’m hopeful that we’ll see a similar level of interest when applications open again later in the year.”

