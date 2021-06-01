New rewards scheme: Kirkcaldy shoppers to get loyalty points

The new scheme launches today

Launched today, Mi Rewards Kirkcaldy is a digital loyalty programme rewards shoppers with 1 digital reward point for every £1 they spend via their linked debit or credit cards with participating businesses across the town centre.

For every 10 points a person collects within a calendar month they automatically gain 1 entry into the monthly Kirkcaldy Town Centre prize draw.

Examples of prizes are £100 Kirkcaldy Gift Cards alongside treats and experiences provided by local businesses.

It takes less than five minutes to link a debit or credit card via the secure online webpage https://mi-rewards.com/kirkcaldy

No separate loyalty card is needed as once shoppers register and link their cards, Mi Rewards Kirkcaldy will automatically reward them as they spend.

People can also download the Mi Rewards app via the Apple and Pay Store, which helps keep track of reward points in real time.

Councillor Neil Crooks, area Convener for Kirkcaldy, said: "This hassle-free digital loyalty programme is free for both businesses and customers to use and has been supported by Fife Council.

"People re-discovered what Kirkcaldy had to offer over lockdown, and we have many new businesses who have opened adding to good mix of local independent businesses alongside national brands.

"We want to help ensure people continue to love and support Kirkcaldy and the reward programme can help.

"People gain reward points and entry into a monthly prize draw as a way to reward their loyalty and say thank you for loving Kirkcaldy, the message is Love Kirkcaldy and Kirkcaldy will reward you.”

Businesses interested in becoming part of the programme please contact Hazel Cross [email protected]

