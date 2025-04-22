Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion’s highly anticipated remaster is set to be revealed 🎮

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion is set for a remaster.

The iconic game will get a visual upgrade - nearly 20 years after it first released.

But how can you watch the full reveal?

The highly anticipated remaster of Oblivion is set to be revealed in a matter of hours. Arriving almost 20 years after it first released, the beloved entry in the Elder Scrolls franchise is set for a visual overhaul.

Rumours have swirled for years about a potential remaster or remake of the 2006 original. However Bethesda finally confirmed its existence yesterday (April 21) and sent fans into a frenzy of excitement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The full reveal of the Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remaster will soon take place. But how exactly can you watch it?

When will the Oblivion remaster be revealed?

Teaser for the Oblivion remaster | Bethesda via Twitter

Bethesda had a late Easter treat for fans as it posted a brief tease for the remaster of Oblivion yesterday. However the first proper look at the game is set to come today (April 22).

The legendary game studio simply posted an image with an eye and the Roman numerals IV on social media. It also told fans to come back on Tuesday afternoon.

What time is the Oblivion livestream?

Bethesda confirmed that the reveal will take place later this afternoon. It is scheduled to begin at 11am ET/ 8am PT in America - which is 4pm GMT (5pm CET) due to the difference in time zones.

So fans only have a few hours left to wait for the reveal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to watch the Oblivion livestream?

The full reveal for the remaster of Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion will take place this afternoon, as mentioned in the sections above. However you might be wondering how exactly you can watch it.

Bethesda has confirmed that it will be broadcasting the announcement on both its official YouTube page and also its Twitch account. The livestream is already live on YouTube and thousands are already waiting - click here .

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.