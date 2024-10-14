Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Your childhood Pokémon cards could be worth a small fortune 💰

The Pikachu ‘Illustrator’ card could fetch up to £250,000 at auction

A version of this card was bought by Logan Paul for £4 million, the most expensive Pokémon card ever sold

The card features Pikachu drawing other Pokémon, designed by artist Atsuko Nishida

Only about 39 copies of the Pikachu ‘Illustrator’ card exist

But even common cards from the 90s can have surprising worth

It's worth checking your collection's value on sites like PokéCardValues.co.uk or eBay

Did you ever tuck your Pokémon cards away in a binder, only to forget about them as the years passed?

Well, it may be time to revisit that collection - you could be sitting on a surprising windfall - as a rare ‘Illustrator’ Pokémon card featuring the series’ most famous mascot is expected to fetch up to £250,000 at auction.

The Pikachu ‘Illustrator’ card was previously made famous in 2021, when a version of it was purchased by YouTuber Logan Paul for £4 million. That card currently holds the Guinness World Record as the most expensive Pokémon card ever sold.

But even more common cards from the 90s can carry unexpected value. So, whether you’ve kept your cards pristine or they're a bit “well-loved,” it’s worth investigating.

Here’s what you need to know about the Pikachu ‘Illustrator’ card, the value of your own collection, and how to assess the worth of your long-lost Pokémon treasures.

What is the Pikachu ‘Illustrator’ Pokémon card?

The card’s artwork shows Pikachu happily drawing other Pokémon characters, including Charmander and Mew.

French auction house Aguttes described it as unparalleled in "popularity, rarity and mythical status," calling it "the most coveted card in the Pokémon franchise" due to its iconic design and storied history.

Francois Thierry, a collectible card expert at Aguttes, added: "This card is a true trophy, a must-have for the biggest Pokémon enthusiasts. Owning this item places them among the world’s most unique collections."

Created by artist Atsuko Nishida, who also helped design Pikachu for the original Game Boy games, the card was first awarded to winners of a drawing contest by CoroCoro Comics in January 1998.

How rare is the Pikachu ‘Illustrator’ Pokémon card?

Today, the Pikachu ‘Illustrator’ Pokémon card is one of the most prized items for collectors.

Only 23 copies of the card were initially distributed, before 16 additional copies were awarded in further art contests, bringing the total to around 39 copies. More authenticated versions have since emerged.

The Aguttes collectible card auction will be held online from 15 - 22 October.

How much are my Pokémon cards worth?

If you’re like me, you probably still have a collection of childhood Pokémon cards stashed away somewhere - maybe even in a branded binder up in the attic.

But I never got my hands on any true “trophy” cards like the Pikachu ‘Illustrator’ Pokémon card, and most of my cards show plenty of “playground love,” with scuffs and dog-eared corners.

Safe to say, investment wasn’t exactly on my mind when I was nine years old, and surely, they’re not worth anything now?!

As a quick test, I picked the ‘standard’ Pikachu card from the initial set of Pokémon cards released in the late 90s as a card most kids seemed to have back in the day.

I logged onto PokéCardValues.co.uk and found what looked like the most common Pikachu card, assuming my collection doesn’t contain any special promo versions.

To my surprise, a ‘near mint’ version of the card could sell for around £8 on eBay, and though mine’s a bit worn, the site says it might still be worth £3.60. Not a fortune, but not bad for a piece of card that’s been lying dormant in the loft for over 20 years!

I probably have hundreds more common cards in my collection (which I’m no longer sentimentally attached to), plus a few rarer ones. So, if I part with it, I might just have a valuable stash on my hands.

If you’re curious about the value of your own cards, you can check sites like PokéCardValues.co.uk or eBay for current market prices. Search by card name and compare listings in similar conditions.

Remember, condition matters, and typical grades are Mint, Near Mint, Excellent, Good, and Poor.

For potentially rare or high-value cards, consider getting them professionally graded by services like Beckett Grading Services (BGS) or Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA).

These services provide certification and a grade, which can raise a card’s value and make it easier to sell.

Have you uncovered any hidden gems in your old Pokémon card collection? We’d love to hear about your finds and experiences! Share your stories or ask questions in the comments section.