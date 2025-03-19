Santander closures: full list of 95 UK bank branch closures, which banking branches are closing in 2025 - news
- A major bank is closing 95 UK branches, affecting over a third of its network and putting 750 jobs at risk
- Branch transactions have fallen 61% since 2019, while digital banking usage has surged by 63%
- Changes include reduced hours at 36 sites and 18 branches going counter-free from June
- 18 new banking hubs will need to be introduced to provide face-to-face services in affected areas
- Consumer groups warn closures will hit communities hard, urging faster rollout of banking hubs
A major high street bank has announced plans to close 95 of its UK branches, putting around 750 jobs at risk of redundancy.
More than a third of Santander’s 444 branches will be affected by the closures. Following the overhaul, the bank will continue to operate 349 branches, including 290 full-service locations and five so-called work cafés.
If approved after consultations with unions, the plans could impact over 4% of Santander UK’s 18,000-strong workforce - around 750 people.
The changes come as more customers shift to online banking; Santander says digital transactions have surged by 63% since 2019, while in-branch transactions have dropped by 61%.
Which Santander branches are closing?
The Spanish-owned bank will shut the branches starting in June, as part of the implementation of major changes across its network, which include reducing hours at 36 locations and converting 18 into counter-free sites.
From Monday, June 30, most branches with reduced hours will open only three days a week - either Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9.30am to 3.00pm, or Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9.30am to 3.00 pm, with Saturday hours from 9.30am to 12.30pm.
18 branches will also transition to counter-free locations from Sunday, June 16. Santander has said that these branches will still have staff available to provide face-to-face support, with an average of eight employees per site.
To support affected communities, Santander plans to recruit 95 new community bankers in areas where branches are closing and aims to redeploy some impacted staff into these roles.
The full list of ranches set for closure and when they will shut:
- Aberdare, Glamorgan, Wales, June 24
- Arbroath, Angus, Scotland, June 17
- Armagh, County Armagh, Northern Ireland, July 1
- Blackwood, Gwent, Wales, June 23
- Blyth, Northumberland August 5
- Bognor Regis, West Sussex, July 14
- Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, July 1
- Brecon, Powys, Wales, June 25
- Brixton, London, August 11
- Caernarfon, Gwynedd, Wales, July 07
- Camborne, Cornwall, July 7
- Canvey Island, Essex, August 5
- Clacton, Essex, June 16
- Cleveleys, Lancashire, June 23
- Colne, Lancashire, July 14
- Colwyn Bay, Clwyd, Wales, July 24
- Crowborough, East Sussex, July 23
- Croydon, Surrey, June 16
- Cumbernauld, Lanarkshire, Scotland, July 7
- Didsbury, Greater Manchester, July 8
- Downpatrick, County Down, Northern Ireland, August 6
- Dungannon, County Tyrone, Northern Ireland, June 23
- Edgware Road, London, August 12
- Eltham, London, June 23
- Exmouth, Devon, July 15
- Falmouth, Cornwall, July 21
- Farnham, Surrey, July 29
- Felixstowe, Suffolk, July 16
- Finchley, London, August 6
- Fleet, Hampshire, June 30
- Formby, Merseyside, August 11
- Gateshead Metro, Tyne & Wear, June 16
- Glasgow LDHQ, Lanarkshire, Scotland, June 24
- Glasgow MX, Lanarkshire, June 23
- Greenford, Greater London, June 24
- Hackney, London, July 15
- Hawick, Roxburghshire, Scotland, July 24
- Herne Bay, Kent, July 8
- Hertford, Hertfordshire, July 29
- Holloway, London, July 14
- Holywell, Clwyd, Wales, Aug 13
- Honiton, Devon, July 14
- Kidderminster, Worcestershire, June 18
- Kilburn, London, June 17
- Kirkby, Merseyside, July 22
- Launceston, Cornwall, June 16
- Louth, Lincolnshire, June 17
- Magherafelt, County Londonderry, Northern Ireland, June 24
- Malvern, Worcestershire, July 2
- Market Harborough, Leicestershire, July 01
- Musselburgh, Midlothian, Scotland, June 30
- New Milton, Hampshire, July 28
- Peterhead, Aberdeenshire, June 26
- Plympton, Devon, August 14
- Portadown, County Armagh, Northern Ireland, June 30
- Pudsey, West Yorkshire, July 28
- Rawtenstall, Lancashire, July 15
- Ross-On-Wye, Herefordshire, July 30
- Ruislip, Greater London, July 7
- Rustington, West Sussex, August 5
- Saltcoats, Ayrshire, Scotland July 21
- Seaford, East Sussex, July 15
- Shaftesbury, Dorset, July 23
- Sidcup, Kent, August 11
- St Austell, Cornwall, July 8
- St Neots, Cambridgeshire, July 30
- Stokesley, Cleveland, July 31
- Strabane, County Tyrone, Northern Ireland, July 23
- Surrey Quays, London, November 10
- Swadlincote, Derbyshire, June 30
- Tenterden, Kent, July 7
- Torquay, Devon, June 17
- Tottenham, London, July 8
- Whitley Bay, Tyne & Wear, August 6
- Willerby, East Yorkshire, August 13
- Wimborne, Dorset, August 4
- Wishaw, Lanarkshire, Scotland July 22
Branches awaiting confirmed closure date:
- Bexhill, East Sussex
- Billericay, Essex
- Dover, Kent
- Droitwich, Worcestershire
- Dunstable, Bedfordshire
- East Grinstead, West Sussex
- Holyhead, Gwynedd, Wales
- Ilkley, West Yorkshire
- Larne, County Antrim, Northern Ireland
- Lytham St Annes, Lancashire
- Maldon, Essex
- Morley, West Yorkshire
- North Walsham, Norfolk
- Redcar, Cleveland
- Saffron Walden, Essex
- Turriff, Aberdeenshire, Scotland
- Uckfield, East Sussex
- Urmston, Greater Manchester
Following the branch changes, Santander has said 18 new banking hubs will need to be introduced across the UK. These hubs, funded by UK lenders, including Santander, are set up by Cash Access UK.
Banking hubs are typically established in towns and rural areas that have been left with limited or no bank branches due to closures.
They are prioritised for locations where the loss of traditional banking services has a significant impact on residents and businesses, particularly in areas with a high number of elderly or less digitally connected customers.
They are designed to maintain essential face-to-face banking services for communities affected by branch closures, and provide a shared space where customers of multiple banks can carry out everyday transactions.
Instead of funding standalone branches in less profitable areas, Santander and other banks pool resources to support banking hubs through Cash Access UK.
This allows multiple banks to provide face-to-face services in one location, rather than each maintaining a full branch.
While not legally required, major banks face pressure from regulators, consumer groups, and MPs to ensure communities still have access to banking services.
Opening supporting hubs allows them to claim they are addressing the issue without bearing the full financial burden.
Santander (and other banks) see banking hubs as a cheaper compromise - keeping some form of in-person banking available without the high costs of running full branches.
Instead of maintaining underused locations, they shift responsibility onto a centralised system like Cash Access UK while still appearing to support financial inclusion.
Jenny Ross, money editor at consumer group Which?, warned Santander’s branch closures will “come as a real blow to many customers”.
She said: “Schemes introduced by the banking industry to protect these services, such as banking hubs, are a good start in plugging gaps left by closing physical branches, but they must be rolled out much more quickly if consumers are to feel their benefits.
“The government must hold banks’ feet to the fire to ensure the commitments they’ve made to set up 350 hubs by 2029 are met – and should be prepared to review the target upwards if necessary.”
Are you job-hunting? To view thousands of roles available right now, visit the JobsToday website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.