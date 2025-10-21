This year’s toy list promises plenty of Christmas magic for kids (and a few grown-ups) 🎨

Smyths Toys has revealed its Top Toys for Christmas 2025, featuring 51 must-have picks

The list mixes blockbuster tie-ins, creative sets, and interactive pets for all ages

Highlights include a lifelike Toothless dragon, LEGO Sherlock Holmes Book Nook, and Crayola’s mess-free Light Brush

Smyths has also spotlighted active play toys like gymnastic bars and balance beams

Parents can browse the full list in-store or online via Smyths’ Gift Finder tool

A major retailer has revealed the 51 toys it expects to dominate children’s Christmas lists this year.

It’s a mix of blockbuster tie-ins, retro-inspired sets and interactive pets designed to get kids’ imaginations firing.

Smyths Toys’ annual Top Toys list covers everything from pre-school favourites like Gabby’s Dollhouse and Bluey to big-ticket items for older children and collectors.

Familiar names including LEGO, Barbie, Paw Patrol, Crayola, Hot Wheels and Disney all make appearances, alongside newer gadgets and lifelike “puppetronic” toys.

Smyths Toys has revealed its Top Toys for Christmas 2025 (Photo: Smyths Toys/Disney) | Smyths Toys/Disney

One of the most talked-about releases is the DreamWorks How To Train Your Dragon Toothless Puppetronic, an animatronic dragon that moves and reacts in strikingly realistic ways.

It’s joined by Little Live Pets Ouchies Cooper the Retriever and Mango the Baby Monkey, both interactive pets that combine traditional nurturing play with digital movement and sounds.

For children who prefer getting creative, Crayola’s Colour Wonder Magic Light Brush offers mess-free painting, while LEGO’s Icons Sherlock Holmes Book Nook adds a nostalgic, collector-style twist on the classic brick format.

There’s also the Kick-About Interactive Training Game for football fans, and Gabby’s Movie Deluxe Dollhouse, released to coincide with the Gabby’s Dollhouse movie hitting cinemas.

While much of the list leans into tech-enhanced toys, Smyths has also included options that get kids moving.

The Play Factory Gymnastic Bar and Gym Mat Bundle and Balance Beam Set are designed to help build confidence and coordination indoors, a nod to the growing demand for toys that promote physical activity rather than screen time.

Sinead Byrne, European Marketing Director at Smyths Toys, said this year’s list aims to “capture the wonder of role-play and fantasy” and reflect “the different ways children play today”, from interactive companions to classic creative sets.

Parents looking for inspiration can pick up Smyths’ free Christmas catalogue in stores or browse the full list online using the retailer’s Gift Finder, which filters toys by age, interest and budget.

