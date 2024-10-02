Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The next generation of Wi-Fi technology is being rolled out.

EE has announced routers that are Wi-Fi 7 capable, while you can purchase ones from the likes of Netgear.

Wi-Fi 7 promises faster speeds and ‘improved’ responsiveness.

The future of Wi-Fi is coming to the UK and it may be here sooner than you expect. It promises improved performance and even faster speeds than ever before.

Apple’s latest phones and the new PlayStation console are among the devices that will be able to support this new Wi-Fi technology. EE have announced a new router for Full Fibre customers which is capable of tapping into it.

But what exactly is Wi-Fi 7, how can you get it and what benefits will it bring? Strap on it and let me attempt to take you through it all - including the quick way to find out what kind of Wi-Fi you have.

What actually is Wi-Fi 7?

If you are reading this, I am going to make the assumption that you at least vaguely know what Wi-Fi is - in fact you may even be connected to a network right at this very moment. But you may not realise what the name actually means - I certainly didn’t until I looked it up for this very article - but it is a catchy shortening of Wireless Fidelity.

And in layman’s terms it is the seventh generation of Wi-Fi technology. Think about how 5G was rolled out for mobile data a few years ago, it is a similar scenario just for the router in your home or office.

It is starting to be rolled out this year and it is the successor to the Wi-Fi 6/ 6E technology which launched in 2021. For those who like to plan for the long term, Wi-Fi 8 is expected to arrive in 2028.

If you also see this follow string of letters and numbers - IEEE 802.11be - that is just the more technical name for Wi-Fi 7. Fortunately you won’t have to memorise it and most places will stick to calling it Wi-Fi 7.

Wi-Fi 7 is coming to the UK. Photo: A Stockphoto - stock.adobe.com | A Stockphoto - stock.adobe.com

So what can you expect from Wi-Fi 7

Okay, so now we know that it is the seventh generation of Wi-Fi technology and that’s where it gets its name from. But what does it actually do?

On its website, Intel states that Wi-Fi 7 will “build upon, and elevate, earlier Wi-Fi generations”. Which in practical terms means that you can expect faster internet speeds as well as “dramatically improved” responsiveness - and by faster speeds we are talking about 46 Gbps (Gigabit per second).

Now that might just sound like another number you won’t be able to remember. But according to HighSpeedInternet.com a 1 Gbps is 1,000 times faster than 1 Mbps - so buffering on a YouTube video or Netflix could be a thing of the past.

The benefits will include “high-quality video and better cloud gaming, and they serve AR and VR applications that require high throughput and low latency”, according to the good folks over at Wired. It will also bring other benefits like tackling device congestion, meaning if you have a lot of devices on a network there should be a noticeable difference, according to the website.

In terms of “high-quality video”, Wi-Fi 7 routers could make you capable of streaming videos in 8K resolution. This is a bit of future proofing in a way, there are not yet many TVs and devices capable of 8K.

How can you get Wi-Fi 7?

To put it simply you will have to buy a new router, but be warned it might be pricey. The first wave of routers had a pretty high bar for entry when it came to the cost, but a few more affordable options have since entered the market.

EE has launched the next generation Smart Hub Pro and Smart WiFi Pro routers which are capable of Wi-Fi 7. The provider’s Full Fibre customers will be among the first in the UK to experience this leap in Wi-Fi technology.

Netgear have also announced a range of Wi-Fi 7 routers that can be purchased right now. The Nighthawk devices will provide ultra-fast speeds, powerful performance, and secure networking to fit any budget.

It includes:

RS600- from £499.99

RS500- from £399.99

RS200- from £199.99

Is my device compatible with Wi-Fi 7?

On the website of Lenovo, a leading laptop manufacturer, it explains that the new Wi-Fi technology is backwards compatible - aka it works with older devices. The company explains: “Yes, WiFi 7 is designed to be backward compatible with previous WiFi versions. So, if you have devices that run on older WiFi standards, they should still be able to connect to a WiFi 7 router, albeit without enjoying the full benefits of the newer technology.”

Apple’s announcement of the new iPhone range (the 16) included confirmation that the devices are Wi-Fi 7 compatible. The recently revealed PlayStation 5 Pro will also support Wi-Fi 7.

Expect other high-end tech gadgets to support the latest generation of Wi-Fi technology when they are announced over the coming years.

How to check what kind of Wi-Fi you have?

If, like me, you didn’t realise that you could have Wi-Fi 2 let alone Wi-Fi 7, you may be wondering what generation your router is. While you may be aware of the ways to test your internet connection speeds in your home - by going to websites like Fast.com - you may not be aware of what generation of Wi-Fi you have.

It is actually surprisingly easy, all you have to do is hit the Wi-Fi icon on the task bar at the bottom of your screen on a laptop or desktop. This will bring up the list of nearby connections, including the broadband you are currently connected to.

Hit properties, which will appear below the name of your network, and this will take you to the settings page on your laptop. Scroll down until you see ‘protocol’, if you have a Windows 11 device this will be below SSID, and it will say Wi-Fi 5 (for example).

Would you consider forking out for a fancy Wi-Fi 7 router or are you happy with your current Wi-Fi. Share your thoughts by emailing our tech writer:[email protected].