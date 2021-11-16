COP26: £90,000 funding to help Fife charity cut carbon footprint

BRAG Enterprises got £90,000 over three years from Centrica’s Energy for Tomorrow fund.

The charity will use it across their three sites in Lower Methil , Leven and Crosshill to further reduce its carbon footprint.

The organisation will also provide energy efficiency advice to members of The [email protected] and local families and individuals who are most at risk of fuel poverty.

From left: BRAG MD Brian Robertson-Fern, Group ; Chief Executive of Centrica Chris O Shea (centre) and Kirkcaldy MP Neale Hanvey

Brian Robertson-Fern, managing director at BRAG, said: “Our aim is to make our three community sites more energy-efficient community spaces, acting as examples to the wider community on what can be achieved and very much practising what we preach.

“We are also looking to use our engagement with our existing harder-to-reach groups to introduce them to be more energy-efficient, helping them better utilise what little monies they may have. “

And he continued: “This will include us being able to provide practical advice and the ongoing support from our existing diverted food waste project called the [email protected]

“The programme will help us all deliver on our pledges to leave a sustainable planet for our families and their children.”

Centrica’s Energy for Tomorrow champions innovation, providing funding and support to communities and entrepreneurs with initiatives that can deliver affordable, accessible and sustainable energy solutions for all.

Grants of up to £100,000 are awarded to empower communities and start-ups who are creating initiatives that can accelerate the energy transition and deliver social impact.

