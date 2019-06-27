Council contract deals for Fife electrical business

A Fife-based company has renewed two contracts with the local authority.

Dunfermline-based Moffat Electrical Projects Ltd, which employs staff from across the region, renewed its electrical contract with Fife Council. The work covers electrical testing, rewiring and solar PV installations.

The agreement will last initially for two years with an optional extension for a further two. The contract value is approximately £16 million.

It means the business will continue to employ over 40 people

Drew McIndoe, managing director, said: “This means we can continue with our plans for sustainable expansion. We have been a Fife Council contractor for over 10 years, and have always looked to employ labour locally and procure materials from within Fife. Had we lost out to another contractor it would almost certainly have had an impact on the local economy.”

Over the last decade Moffat has had 10 apprentices who are now qualified electricians and a further four working towards their grading.

Mr McIndoe added: “We have always had a really strong apprentice programme. The contract award means that we are able to continue with our plan to start another four first year apprentices this year.”

The company recently won the ‘Best Performing Company’ category at Fife Business Awards.