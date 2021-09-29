Council veto on Fife Wetherspoons' pub beer garden plan
A Kirkcaldy pub has been told it will need planning permission to change its car park into a beer garden.
J.D. Wetherspoon wanted approval for a tweak to its existing approval to adapt outdoor space at its Kirk Wynd premises.
But Fife Council officers have ruled that the move is a considerable change - and will need permission before it can get the go ahead.
The Robert Nairn pub lodged its application in August.
It wanted to make a change of use from car park to beer garden, erect a canopy/bin store/boundary wall and fencing/gates, and install timber decking.
It wanted to do the work as part of permission given for additional external seating at the back of its premises.
That has now been refused, with documents lodged on the planning portal stating: “The variation as described above is considered to be material and is hereby not agreed. As a consequence Full Planning Permission is required in this instance.”