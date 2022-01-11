Councillor welcomes completion of phase one of Lade Braes project in St Andrews

The £300,000 project, which is being funded by Fife Council (£100,000), the St Andrews Common Good Fund (£50,000) and Sustrans (£150,000), is being carried out by local contractor T&N Gilmartin, and commenced back in October.

Phase One has now been completed, which included resurfacing the path, widening it at various locations, building a new section of path at Hallow Hill following a 'desire line', and the installation of surface water drainage at various locations.

Cllr Brian Topping has welcomed completion of phase one

"The refurbishment of some existing benches, in addition to the installation of a number of new benches, the removal of dilapidated and broken fencing which has been replaced with new fencing, and the increase in spacing between cycle speed control barriers to ensure that the path is fully accessible to all users, along with the installation of 'share with care' signage is complete.

The second phase will include the laying of a bound gravel top surface, and the installation of discrete solar stud lighting.

The surfacing works need to take place when in warmer temperatures, and is scheduled in late spring/early summer.

The lighting will be installed after the surfacing works have been completed.

In the meantime, the contractor will be carrying out minor snagging works.

Councillor Thomson said: "I've been pushing for the upgrade works to be carried out since 2017, and made the case for Fife Council contributing £100,000 towards the project, so I'm really pleased to see the significant progress and the completion of phase 1 of the works.

"The path has now been fully reopened for public use and, whilst the decorative top surface - which will be similar to the paving surface around the Royal and Ancient Clubhouse - and lighting have still to be installed, the general feedback that I've received has been very positive.

"A few hurdles have had to be overcome and the works have been much-delayed, but the result is a much improved surface that's more accessible to all users."

