Councillors grant drinks licences to businesses across north-east Fife

The licensing board met this week

Ed Murdoch has been granted an alcohol premises licence for The Urban Grocery, 52 High Street, Newport-on-Tay. His licence includes the ability to deliver alcohol to customers.

Allpab Ltd, run by Fraser Ogston, has been granted a provisional premises licence to sell alcohol from the Cupar Arms Hotel on East Burnside, Cupar.

Jaye Hutchison has received a provisional premises licence for Aeble, 17 Rodger Street, Anstruther, that includes delivery of alcohol.

Whisky Trail Ltd has been granted a provisional premises licence including delivery for an as-yet-unnamed venue at 120 Market Street, St Andrews as has St Andrews Brewers Ltd for the Eden Mill Shop on 96 Market Street.

H.K.S. Retail Limited has been granted a provisional premises licence for the Abercraig Filling Station at Forgan Roundabout, Newport-on-Tay.

The Co-Operative Group Food Ltd has been granted a major variation to its exising licence for the Co-Op store at 24 Nelson Street, Tayport, expanding the floorspace for alcohol from 16.7 sq m to 22.84 sq m.

Muhammad Shahid and Anila R Anwar have been granted a major variation to increase their alcohol capacity to 28.7 sq m at their Costcutter store, 37 Sandyhill Road, St Andrews.

Budget supermarket Lidl has been permitted to increase the alcohol capacity of its Station Road, Cupar store to 75.09 sq m during the seasonal sales period.

Behrouz Abolghassem has been granted a major variation for the Little Italy restaurant in Logies Lane, St Andrews. The variation has extended the opening hours to 10am daily, upped the capacity to 87 and made some minor changes to both indoor seating and new permanent outdoor seating, and permits off-sales and the delivery of alcohol.

SAUK Operator Ltd, which runs St Andrews' Rusacks Hotel on Pilmour Links, has been granted a major variation to the hotel's operating licence. The variation permits drinking in the outdoor roof area and extends off-sales to 10pm daily.

Beyond alcohol, the revision to the existing permit includes the 44 new bedrooms built as part of the hotel's extension, increases its total capacity to 902, and grants children and young people permission to access all areas of the premises.

Finally, Mardal Limited has been granted a major variation for The Adamson restaurant and bar at 127-129 South Street, St Andrews, which adds off-sales from 10am to 10pm daily.

