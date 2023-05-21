Councillors visit biggest housing development in Kirkcaldy
Councillors have visited one of the biggest new housing developments in Kirkcaldy which will see 1000 homes built and includes funding for a new school and community hall.
Work at Rosslyn Gait on the outskirts of the Lang Toun is well underway, and will feature 163 houses which will be handed over to Kingdom Housing Association.
The Persimmon development was visited recently by Councillors David Ross, leader of Fife Council, and Judy Hamilton, housing spokesperson, where they heard about the home builder’s investment in Kirkcaldy and across Fife. They were joined on site by Steve Ianerelli, Fife Council’s strategic development manager and James Mackay, Persimmon North Scotland managing director for a tour.
Mr MacKay said: “Fife needs more new homes and with nearly half of our customers first-time buyers, we’re proud to be working with Fife Council and others to help ensure more local families have the opportunity to own their own home. From creating opportunities for local young people through our apprenticeship programme, to supporting charities and good causes through our Community Champions scheme, we’re committed to ensuring our investment delivers real benefits for local people.”
Cllr Hamilton welcomed the visit, adding: “I am heartened to hear that almost half of the homes are sold to first-time buyers, creating opportunities for people to take that first step onto the housing ladder. Rosslyn Gait is a very important strategic site and I’m delighted to see that Persimmon is not only building homes but working with us to create local jobs and apprenticeships that support Fife’s economy.”