Work at Rosslyn Gait on the outskirts of the Lang Toun is well underway, and will feature 163 houses which will be handed over to Kingdom Housing Association.

The Persimmon development was visited recently by Councillors David Ross, leader of Fife Council, and Judy Hamilton, housing spokesperson, where they heard about the home builder’s investment in Kirkcaldy and across Fife. They were joined on site by Steve Ianerelli, Fife Council’s strategic development manager and James Mackay, Persimmon North Scotland managing director for a tour.

Mr MacKay said: “Fife needs more new homes and with nearly half of our customers first-time buyers, we’re proud to be working with Fife Council and others to help ensure more local families have the opportunity to own their own home. From creating opportunities for local young people through our apprenticeship programme, to supporting charities and good causes through our Community Champions scheme, we’re committed to ensuring our investment delivers real benefits for local people.”

Councillors Ross and Hamilton with Steve Ianerelli and James MacKay.