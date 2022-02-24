COVID workplace champion recognition for Kingdom Housing Association health and safety trainee

Fern Barclay received the accolade in recognition of her expertise, passion and unwavering commitment to keeping customers, colleagues and communities safe during the pandemic.

Fern, who joined the company in 2019, said: “I didn't know that I had been nominated so it was a really nice surprise when the congratulations email and certificate landed in my inbox.

Fern Barclay joined Kingdom in 2019

“I'm really pleased to have been recognised as a COVID workplace champion, it means a lot as it shows the value of the work that has been put in over the last few years to keep our employees and customers safe.”

Bill Banks, Kingdom Group chief executive, paid tribute, adding: “Fern has been doing excellent work as part of our team to keep everyone safe throughout the pandemic, and I’m delighted that RoSPA has recognised her as a COVID workplace champion.”

