CR Smith and Fife College create fast track programme for Fifers seeking a trade

The programme is open to anyone aged 19 and above, who will be supported through a 10-month course in Carpentry and Joinery. Starting in September, three days a week of college-based work will be complemented by work experience at leading home improvements company CR Smith.

Upon the successful completion of an SCQF Level 5 qualification, the trainees will be guaranteed an interview with CR Smith and have the opportunity to apply for a place on the CR Smith adult apprenticeship programme.

The aim is to give a boost to more people wanting to enter the joinery profession.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CR Smith and Fife College have joined forces to create a brand new, fast-track training scheme for would-be joiners to help address the growing demand for trade skills.

The CR Smith / Fife College Trainee Joiner Programme includes three days a week at college combined with work experience at CR Smith, running from September 2021 to June 2022.

Applicants should send a CV and cover letter to [email protected]

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.