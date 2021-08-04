CR Smith and Fife College create fast track programme for Fifers seeking a trade

CR Smith and Fife College have joined forces to create a brand new, fast-track training scheme for would-be joiners to help address the growing demand for trade skills.

By Debbie Clarke
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 2:52 pm
Updated Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 2:54 pm

The programme is open to anyone aged 19 and above, who will be supported through a 10-month course in Carpentry and Joinery. Starting in September, three days a week of college-based work will be complemented by work experience at leading home improvements company CR Smith.

Upon the successful completion of an SCQF Level 5 qualification, the trainees will be guaranteed an interview with CR Smith and have the opportunity to apply for a place on the CR Smith adult apprenticeship programme.

The aim is to give a boost to more people wanting to enter the joinery profession.

The CR Smith / Fife College Trainee Joiner Programme includes three days a week at college combined with work experience at CR Smith, running from September 2021 to June 2022.

Applicants should send a CV and cover letter to [email protected]

