Crail Community Hall to welcome back events after revamp

Interior of Crail Community Hall

Funding in excess of £50,000 was secured from Crail Common Good Fund, Fife Environment Trust, The Robertson Trust, Crail Food Festival, Coop Communities Fund, and local donors to install a new professional kitchen.

This substantially improves the catering functionality for private functions, commercial and community events.

Fife Council will be carrying out work on the exterior of the B listed former church, as part of the transfer agreement. Crail Community Partnership are also working to get major improvements planned and priced as part of the government’s Levelling Up Funding.

The existing stage, sound and lighting system is a huge benefit for staging events throughout the year. Planning for those is well under way and will encourage enhanced community involvement for people from all walks of life.

The improvements have already increased the interest for weddings and private parties to be held at the hall and pre-bookings extend into 2023.

Dennis Gowans, Events Manager said: “We are proud of how quickly things have developed already and are determined to make the hall the lively community hub it deserves to be, offering something for everybody in the community and attracting people throughout the year.”

The hall will also be used by Crail Folk Club with two music events taking place every second and fourth Thursday of the month.

The Crail Community Partnership has announced that Crail Festival is rescheduling events for October, that were previously planned for July.

There will be an extended offer on fitness and sport activities throughout the winter months in addition to the current Pilates classes.

One of the main highlights of the year will be the Christmas Fayre in early December featuring a wide variety of arts and crafts stalls and a cafe. Children’s cake decorating and craft sessions will keep the wee ones occupied while the parents browse in peace.