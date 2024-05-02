Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Deborah Cameron, from Auchtermuchty, designs and made ceramic goods for the wholesale gift and tourism markets. She launched her business, DCCA Wholesale Crafting, in 2017, and has worked with Business Gateway since 2019 when she went through a period of rapid business growth.

The pandemic saw her adapt as all tourist shops closed - she supplied to 90 across Scotland – and led to a move online, using platforms such as Etsy and Facebook. In the background she kept good relationships with her trade stockists and worked with them as they re-established post Covid. Since then, this side of the business has taken off again, and in December, Deborah made the move into larger premises in Pentland Park in Glenrothes, where she has been able to grow her wholesale business and complement this with a retail shop and an adjoining craft studio where she can deliver craft classes and workshops.

Deborah said, “When COVID hit, the business really went quiet. I decided that I didn’t want to have all my eggs in one basket in the future so developing the craft studio and a retail shop alongside the wholesale side of things felt right.

“Having navigated the past few years, I am very aware of the benefits of having space and time enjoy being creative. The craft studio offers a wide range of beginner classes and workshops for adults allowing people to come and develop their creative skills, as well improving their mental health and wellbeing.

“I am taking part in Central Fife Open Studios later this year and have a plan to create a community art installation which can be sold off and monies reinvested in the studio to allow me to offer as many places as possible free of charge.