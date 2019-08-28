Crowdfunder aims to make buffalo farm’s cheese dreams come true

Fife farmer Steve Mitchell has launched a Founders Club crowdfunding campaign to turn his buffalo mozzarella dreams into reality.

Steve’s ambition is to provide Scotland with its first ever home-produced buffalo mozzarella, at the same time giving founding investors a 10 per cent return on investment.

He has been rearing and nurturing his buffalo herd since 2005, providing buffalo meat to foodies, and now Steve is turning his attention to making buffalo mozzarella.

For his dream to come true to build a manufacturing facility, milking parlour and slurry store, the farmer has an ambitious crowdfunding target of £800,000.

Steve said: “We run three butchers shops, an event catering business, our own bistro and we also supply into a growing number of hotels and restaurants and feedback has always been fantastic.

“However, I have always felt that something is missing and so now the time is right to launch this crowdfunding Founders Club so that we can give our customers access to their first soft, smooth and deliciously Scottish mozzarella.

“My plans will create up to six new jobs and produce a quality and delicious product.

“There is a current UK market of £79 million and a 12 per cent year on year growth within the mozzarella market and so I strongly believe that Scotland needs a quality home produced alternative to imported mozzarella.

“The funny thing is that if I had a pound for every time that someone has asked me if I would make mozzarella I wouldn’t need to be crowdfunding at all!”

The crowdfunding campaign offers people the chance to contribute in one of three ways: A £100 donation would see your name on the walls of the new production facility; for a minimum investment of £1000 you could enjoy rewards equivalent in value to a 10 per cent annual return on investment paid in Buffalo Farm vouchers; or for a minimum of £10,000 you could receive rewards equivalent to a 12 per cent annual return on investment. Visit www.thebuffalofarm.co.uk.